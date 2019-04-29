More Events:

April 29, 2019

Center City District Sips returns in June for 16th season

Participating bars will offer $4 beer, $5 wine, $6 cocktails and half-price appetizers

By Sinead Cummings
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia City Hall.

Philadelphia City Hall.

For 14 weeks, beginning in June, the 21-plus crowd can enjoy Center City District Sips, back for its 16th season.

Wednesday evenings participating bars will offer $4 beer, $5 wine, $6 cocktails and half-price appetizers from 5 to 7 p.m.

RELATED: Yards reveals new seasonal beer: Citrus wheat "Summer Crush" | Ocean Prime launching weekend happy hour

Last summer, Sips raised its happy hour prices slightly and made an effort to increase security after some unruly behavior marred some events. 

Some of the most popular Sips spots are Pagano's Market & Bar, Marathon 19th and Market, Uptown Beer Garden, Independence Beer Garden and Sampan.

New participants for 2019 include Continental Midtown, Giuseppe & Sons and Iron Hill Brewery.

The full list of bars with their Sips specials can be viewed here.

For those staying for dinner, participants will offer a 15 percent discount following happy hour. 

Also, Sips attendees can enter for a chance to win $200 in gift cards by posting to Twitter and Instagram using #CCDSIPS. One winner will be selected each month.

Sips will run from June through the end of August.

Center City District Sips

Wednesdays, June 5 through Aug. 28
5-7 p.m. | $4-$6 drink deals
Participating Center City bars and restaurants

