Center City District Sips returns in June for 16th season

For 14 weeks, beginning in June, the 21-plus crowd can enjoy Center City District Sips, back for its 16th season.

Wednesday evenings participating bars will offer $4 beer, $5 wine, $6 cocktails and half-price appetizers from 5 to 7 p.m.

Last summer, Sips raised its happy hour prices slightly and made an effort to increase security after some unruly behavior marred some events.



Some of the most popular Sips spots are Pagano's Market & Bar, Marathon 19th and Market, Uptown Beer Garden, Independence Beer Garden and Sampan.

New participants for 2019 include Continental Midtown, Giuseppe & Sons and Iron Hill Brewery.

The full list of bars with their Sips specials can be viewed here.

For those staying for dinner, participants will offer a 15 percent discount following happy hour.

Also, Sips attendees can enter for a chance to win $200 in gift cards by posting to Twitter and Instagram using #CCDSIPS. One winner will be selected each month.

Sips will run from June through the end of August.

Wednesdays, June 5 through Aug. 28

5-7 p.m. | $4-$6 drink deals

Participating Center City bars and restaurants

