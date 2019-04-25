More Events:

April 25, 2019

Ocean Prime launching weekend happy hour

Saturdays, enjoy deals on sushi, cocktails and lamb lollipops at the Center City restaurant

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Sip on cocktails at Ocean Prime in Center City.

Ocean Prime, known for seafood, steak and cocktails, will start offering its popular happy hour deals on Saturdays, beginning this weekend.

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., guests can enjoy $10 small plates and sushi, mini shellfish towers with $1 oysters and $3 shrimps, and $10 cocktails and wine. The full menu can be viewed here.

RELATED: Red Owl Tavern's non-traditional happy hour starts at 7

Ocean Prime now offers happy hour on Saturdays.

For happy hour, head to the restaurant's bar on the second floor, overlooking the dining room. A flat screen TV was recently installed for guests to watch Sixers and Phillies games while eating and drinking.

Ocean Prime is located at the intersection of 15th and Sansom streets in Center City.

Weekend Happy Hour

Saturdays
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Ocean Prime
124 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Sinead Cummings
