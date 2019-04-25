Ocean Prime launching weekend happy hour

Ocean Prime, known for seafood, steak and cocktails, will start offering its popular happy hour deals on Saturdays, beginning this weekend.

From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., guests can enjoy $10 small plates and sushi, mini shellfish towers with $1 oysters and $3 shrimps, and $10 cocktails and wine. The full menu can be viewed here.

Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA Ocean Prime now offers happy hour on Saturdays.

For happy hour, head to the restaurant's bar on the second floor, overlooking the dining room. A flat screen TV was recently installed for guests to watch Sixers and Phillies games while eating and drinking.

Ocean Prime is located at the intersection of 15th and Sansom streets in Center City.

Weekend Happy Hour

Saturdays

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Ocean Prime

124 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



