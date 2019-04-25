Ocean Prime launching weekend happy hour

April 25, 2019
Ocean Prime, known for seafood, steak and cocktails, will start offering its popular happy hour deals on Saturdays, beginning this weekend.
From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., guests can enjoy $10 small plates and sushi, mini shellfish towers with $1 oysters and $3 shrimps, and $10 cocktails and wine. The full menu can be viewed here.
Ocean Prime is located at the intersection of 15th and Sansom streets in Center City.
Saturdays
4:30-6:30 p.m.
Ocean Prime
124 S. 15th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
