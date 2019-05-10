Antique 118-year-old cash register stolen from old Fiorella’s Sausage store in Italian Market

The 118-year-old antique cash register that served as a staple in the Italian Market’s Fiorella’s Sausage store for more than a century has been stolen, according to Philly restaurateur Marc Vetri.

Vetri purchased the 114-year-old storefront last October after the Fiorella family decided in September that it was time to move on from the sausage business.

On Friday, Vetri posted the news of the missing cash register — which bears the year 1901 stamped atop its decoration — to his Instagram:

Per Vetri:

“Missing....one antique cash register that doesn’t belong to the the dipshit who stole it. If anyone saw someone on 8th and Christian last night with a beautiful register or has information about who stole it...please DM me. If you just need the money...send me a ransom note and I will pay to get it back.”

What Vetri plans to do with the old Fiorella’s space is unclear, but that may soon change: He told Billy Penn on Friday that he plans to announce a new name and more details for the future of the shop this month.

Earlier this week, Vetri was named the new culinary advisor for Fitler Club, a members-only club in Center City on Market Street.

