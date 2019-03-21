Night Market visiting three new neighborhoods during 2019 season

The Food Trust announced which neighborhoods the Night Market will visit this season. The traveling street food festival, now in its ninth season, will head to three new neighborhoods and return to a favorite from last year.

At each Night Market, the streets will be closed off to traffic and filled with food trucks and mobile vendors, pop-up beer gardens and live music.



Each Night Market will take place on a Thursday evening, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

NIGHT MARKET SCHEDULE

Date: Thursday, May 2

Neighborhood: El Centro de Oro

Location: Fifth Street Lehigh Avenue Date: Thursday, June 20

Neighborhood: Overbrook

Location: 63rd Street & Lancaster Avenue Date: Thursday, Aug. 15

Neighborhood: Fairmount Avenue

Location: 15th Street and Fairmount Avenue Date: Thursday, Oct. 3

Neighborhood: Point Breeze

Location: Federal Street and Point Breeze Avenue

Kicking off the 2019 season is El Centro de Oro ("The Golden Block"), an area filled with vibrant Latino culture. Overbrook and Fairmount Avenue are also new areas for Night Market to visit.

Six years ago, Night Market traveled to Fairmount Avenue but this time it will venture further east, close to the Divine Lorraine and The Met.



To close out the season, Night Market will visit Point Breeze. Last year's Night Market in the neighborhood was the most well-attended of 2018.



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.