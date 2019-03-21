More Events:

March 21, 2019

Night Market visiting three new neighborhoods during 2019 season

Find out the date, location and time for the four upcoming food truck festivals

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Night Market
Stock_Carroll - Food Trucks in Center City Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Do you have a favorite food truck?

The Food Trust announced which neighborhoods the Night Market will visit this season. The traveling street food festival, now in its ninth season, will head to three new neighborhoods and return to a favorite from last year.

At each Night Market, the streets will be closed off to traffic and filled with food trucks and mobile vendors, pop-up beer gardens and live music.

RELATED: Parks on Tap announces when the traveling beer garden will return

Each Night Market will take place on a Thursday evening, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

NIGHT MARKET SCHEDULE

Date: Thursday, May 2
Neighborhood: El Centro de Oro
Location: Fifth Street Lehigh Avenue

Date: Thursday, June 20
Neighborhood: Overbrook
Location: 63rd Street & Lancaster Avenue

Date: Thursday, Aug. 15
Neighborhood: Fairmount Avenue
Location: 15th Street and Fairmount Avenue

Date: Thursday, Oct. 3
Neighborhood: Point Breeze
Location: Federal Street and Point Breeze Avenue

Kicking off the 2019 season is El Centro de Oro ("The Golden Block"), an area filled with vibrant Latino culture. Overbrook and Fairmount Avenue are also new areas for Night Market to visit.

Six years ago, Night Market traveled to Fairmount Avenue but this time it will venture further east, close to the Divine Lorraine and The Met.

To close out the season, Night Market will visit Point Breeze. Last year's Night Market in the neighborhood was the most well-attended of 2018.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

