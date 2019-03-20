More Events:

March 20, 2019

Parks on Tap announces when the traveling beer garden will return

By Sinead Cummings
Carroll - Parks On Tap Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Parks on Tap kicked off its 2017 season in the Azalea Garden behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art near Kelly Drive, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.

Soon, Parks on Tap will return for its fourth season, bringing pop-up beer gardens to neighborhood parks across the city.

Each week, beer and food stands, seating and tables, hammocks, games and restrooms will be set up at a different public green space. Most weeks, the beer garden will be open Wednesday through Sunday.

This year, Parks on Tap will kick off at the Azalea Garden by the Philadelphia Museum of Art at noon on Wednesday, April 24, and visit new locations, including Fisher Park (Olney), McMichael Park (East Falls) and the Discovery Center (East Fairmount Park), throughout the season.

Parks on Tap will run for 23 weeks, ending Sunday, Sept. 29. The program aims to engage the Philadelphia community and give back to neighborhood parks.

Check back for the full schedule of where Parks on Tap will be this year. We'll update this article once it's announced. Until then, get excited for the new season by scrolling through pictures from previous years.

Carroll - Parks On TapThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A large variety of food and beer is available for purchase at Parks on Tap.


Carroll - Parks On TapThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The pop-up events are family-friendly and offer a place to relax in the shade at the end of the day.


Carroll - Parks On TapThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The pop-up events are family-friendly and offer a place to relax in the shade at the end of the day.


Carroll - Food at Parks on TapThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The smoked kielbasa board at Parks on Tap.


Carroll - Food at Parks on TapThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A pint of Parks Pale Ale by St. Benjamin's Brewing at Parks on Tap.


Carroll - Parks On TapThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Three friends enjoy drinks at the Azalea Garden Parks on Tap, Wednesday, May 17, 2017.


Carroll - Parks on TapThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Parks on Tap at the Azalea Garden.


Carroll - Food at Parks on TapThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The barbecue pulled pork sandwich at Parks on Tap.


Sinead Cummings
