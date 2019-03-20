Parks on Tap announces when the traveling beer garden will return

March 20, 2019
Soon, Parks on Tap will return for its fourth season, bringing pop-up beer gardens to neighborhood parks across the city.
Each week, beer and food stands, seating and tables, hammocks, games and restrooms will be set up at a different public green space. Most weeks, the beer garden will be open Wednesday through Sunday.
This year, Parks on Tap will kick off at the Azalea Garden by the Philadelphia Museum of Art at noon on Wednesday, April 24, and visit new locations, including Fisher Park (Olney), McMichael Park (East Falls) and the Discovery Center (East Fairmount Park), throughout the season.
Parks on Tap will run for 23 weeks, ending Sunday, Sept. 29. The program aims to engage the Philadelphia community and give back to neighborhood parks.
Check back for the full schedule of where Parks on Tap will be this year. We'll update this article once it's announced. Until then, get excited for the new season by scrolling through pictures from previous years.
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.