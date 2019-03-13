More Events:

March 13, 2019

Dance company to perform while floating on reservoir in Fairmount Park

This September, check out free dance performances on water, on rooftops and at historic estate

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Performances Dance
Raft Piece performance by Trisha Brown Dance Company Christopher Duggan/Trisha Brown Dance Company

"Raft Piece" performance by Trisha Brown Dance Company.

The grounds of a historic mansion, a reservoir and the rooftops around Logan Circle will become stages this September.

From Sept. 23 through Sept. 29, Philadelphians can enjoy free outdoor performances in Fairmount Park and on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway by Trisha Brown Dance Company.

RELATED: This is when Shofuso Japanese House and Garden is opening for the season | PHOTOS: BalletX rehearses for upcoming Spring Series

The late, modern dance choreographer Trisha Brown's "Foray Forêt" will be performed on the grounds of the historic Mount Pleasant in West Fairmount Park. The mansion was built in 1761 and overlooks the Schuylkill River.

"Raft Piece" will be performed floating on the reservoir at the Discovery Center in East Fairmount Park, which opened September 2018, and "Roof Piece" will be performed on rooftops overlooking the Parkway.

The series, titled "In Motion, In Place: Trisha Brown Dance Company in Fairmount Park," is presented by Fairmount Park Conservancy, with the support of a grant from the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage and with the cooperation of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

"In Motion, In Place"

Roof Piece at Logan Circle
Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m
Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Foray Forêt at Mount Pleasant
Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.

Raft Piece at the Discovery Center
Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m.

