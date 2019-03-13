Dance company to perform while floating on reservoir in Fairmount Park

The grounds of a historic mansion, a reservoir and the rooftops around Logan Circle will become stages this September.

From Sept. 23 through Sept. 29, Philadelphians can enjoy free outdoor performances in Fairmount Park and on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway by Trisha Brown Dance Company.

The late, modern dance choreographer Trisha Brown's "Foray Forêt" will be performed on the grounds of the historic Mount Pleasant in West Fairmount Park. The mansion was built in 1761 and overlooks the Schuylkill River.

"Raft Piece" will be performed floating on the reservoir at the Discovery Center in East Fairmount Park, which opened September 2018, and "Roof Piece" will be performed on rooftops overlooking the Parkway.

The series, titled "In Motion, In Place: Trisha Brown Dance Company in Fairmount Park," is presented by Fairmount Park Conservancy, with the support of a grant from the Pew Center for Arts & Heritage and with the cooperation of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

"In Motion, In Place"

Roof Piece at Logan Circle

Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m

Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Foray Forêt at Mount Pleasant

Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.

Raft Piece at the Discovery Center

Saturday, Sept. 28 at 2:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29 at 2:15 p.m.

