February 28, 2019

PHOTOS: BalletX rehearses for upcoming Spring Series

PhillyVoice got a behind-the-scenes look into what makes the company so damn good

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - BalletX rehearsal Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

BalletX company dancers rehearse "Steep Drop, Euphoric" by Nicolo Fonte at the BalletX headquarters on Washington Ave. in Philadelphia.

Stepping from the sidewalk on Washington Avenue and into the headquarters of BalletX is like flowing into another dimension. 

Being up close in an environment where you can hear the breath and see the sweat of the dancers was a reminder of the hearts that were poured into the work. 

To get a sense of the physical labor at the heart of a dance performance, PhillyVoice was welcomed into the BalletX headquarters to photograph company dancers as they tirelessly rehearsed the powerful, emotional and elegant choreography in their upcoming Spring Series performance. 

The Spring Series includes ballets from three choreographers, including the East Coast premiere of "Express" by Lil Buck - the freestyle dancer and choreographer that you might have seen dancing on walls in an Apple Airpods commercial. This pop-inspired performance combines ballet, the street-style dance, "Memphis jookin" and custom Nikes on the stage. 

The series also brings the world premiere of "Steep Drop, Euphoric," a breathtaking collaboration by movement visionary Nicole Fonte in his third BalletX production, and Off the Canvas by Katarzyna Skarpetowska, a Bessie Award nominee and BalletX’s 2019 Choreographic Fellow.

The dance company will be preforming their Spring Series at the Wilma Theater from Wednesday, March 6 though Sunday March 17. More information and tickets can be found on the company’s website.

Here are some photos from a recent rehearsal at the BalletX headquarters.

Carroll - BalletX rehearsalThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Roderick Phifer is lifted by fellow company dancers in the rehearsal of “Steep Drop, Euphoric” by choreographer Nicolo Fonte.


Company dancer Stanley Glover of BalletX rehearses "Express" by Lil Buck.

Company dancer Stanley Glover of BalletX rehearses “Express” by Lil Buck.


Carroll - BalletX rehearsalThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Company dancers Stanley Glover and Zachary Kapeluck lift Andrea Yorita during a rehearsal of “Steep Drop, Euphoric” by choreographer Nicolo Fonte.

Carroll - BalletX rehearsalThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

BalletX company dancers Blake Krapels, Roderick Phifer, Richard Villaverde, Stanley Glover and Zachary Kapeluck, (L to R), rehearse “Off the Canvas” by Katarzyna Skarpetowska.


Carroll - BalletX rehearsalThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Richard Villaverde and Chloe Perkes rehearse “Steep Drop, Euphoric” by Nicolo Fonte.


Company dancer Stanley Glover of BalletX rehearses "Express" by Lil Buck.

Company dancer Stanley Glover of BalletX rehearses “Express” by Lil Buck.

Carroll - BalletX rehearsalThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Richard Villaverde, Roderick Phifer and Blake Krapels lift company dancer Francesca Forcella during a rehearsal of “Steep Drop, Euphoric” by choreographer Nicolo Fonte.


Carroll - BalletX rehearsalThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Francesca Forcella, Chloe Perkes and Caili Quan rehearse “Steep Drop, Euphoric” by Nicolo Fonte.


Carroll - BalletX rehearsalThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Zachary Kapeluck holds the leg of company dancer Chloe Perkes during a rehearsal of “Steep Drop, Euphoric” by Nicolo Fonte.


