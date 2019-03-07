More Events:

March 07, 2019

This is when Shofuso Japanese House and Garden is opening for the season

It's one of the top spots to see cherry blossoms in Philadelphia

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Shofuso House
Stock_Carroll - Cherry blossoms Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Cherry trees blossom in Philadelphia.

Start getting excited for spring and all the beautiful flowers that come with the warm weather.

One of Philly's top spots to see cherry blossoms, Shofuso Japanese House and Garden, will open for the 2019 season on Saturday, March 23.

The historic site and museum will open ahead of the Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival, as well as the anticipated full bloom date for the pink and white flowers.

Shofuso was built in Japan in 1953 using traditional techniques and materials, then shipped to New York to be exhibited in the courtyard of the Museum of Modern Art, before moving to Philadelphia's Fairmount Park in 1958.

RELATED: You can help pick this summer's lineup of movies at the Schuylkill Banks | Chinese Lantern Festival to return this spring for fourth year | Shop with a cocktail in hand during Rittenhouse Row Spring Fashion Crawl

There's a pond garden with a waterfall and koi fish, a traditional tea house, a courtyard garden leading to a bathhouse and a stunning weeping cherry tree.

Stock_Carroll - Shofuso Japanese House and GardenThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Shofuso Japanese House and Garden in Fairmount Park.

"We predict peak cherry tree bloom will take place from April 10 to April 15," said Sandi Polyakov, head gardener at Shofuso.

Kim Andrews, executive director of the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia, noted the difficulty of predicting peak bloom due to weather conditions, however. 

"There's no guarantee to the bloom prediction because we just don’t know what Mother Nature has in mind each year. A surprise burst of cold weather or warmer than normal temperatures can change everything," she said.

This year's nine-day Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival will kick off April 6 and end with the popular Sakura Sunday, which takes place on the grounds of the Fairmount Park Horticultural Center and at Shofuso.

During the festival, Shofuso will be open until 7 p.m. Normal hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Other popular places to view cherry blossoms are listed below, recommended by the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia.

• Kelly Drive/East River – North of Boathouse Row, past where Girard Avenue crosses Kelly Drive
• Memorial Hall/Please Touch Museum – On Lansdowne Drive, behind Memorial Hall
• Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/West River – From south of Montgomery Drive to north of Falls Bridge
• Belmont Plateau – Along Belmont Mansion Drive, overlooking the city skyline

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Shofuso House Philadelphia Spring Openings Fairmount Park Outdoors Cherry Blossoms Cherry Blossom Festival

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mock draft roundup, 3.0
011719JoshJacobs

Politics

Trump Mar-a-Lago buddy, a Pennsylvania dentist, wrote policy pitch. The president sent it to VA chief
03062019_mar_a_lago_USAT

Shopping

6 shops selling the coolest Bryce Harper and Phillies merch
Phillies Bryce Harper t-shirt etsy

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 3.0
030319TJYeldon

Shopping

Clover Market has announced its spring 2019 schedule
Clover Market

Opinion

Some things to consider before picking a position in bed
03052019_thanuja_sleep_positions

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved