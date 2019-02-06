Chinese Lantern Festival to return this spring for fourth year

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square has been extended until July 14. Tickets can be purchased here

This year's Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square promises to be "bigger than ever before," with all new lanterns for 2019.

There will be 30 massive illuminated displays made with 2,000 individual lanterns and 20,000 LED lights.

According to Historic Philadelphia, Inc., highlights include a 200-foot long phoenix, a dragon tunnel guests can walk through and interactive installations like a fortune-telling wheel.

Courtesy of/Historic Philadelphia, Inc A giant phoenix – similar to this one – will replace the dragon of previous years.

($12-$20) are now on sale.

The family-friendly festival will return to Philly on May 1. Guests will be able to check out the lanterns in the seven-acre park through the end of June. Tickets

After 6 p.m. a ticket will be needed to visit Franklin Square, but during the day the park will be open and free.

In addition to the lanterns, the festival will feature authentic cultural performances. There will be both Asian and American cuisine for sale, and the Dragon Beer Garden will be open nightly.

Also, there's an opportunity for kids to design a lantern for this year's festival. Children age 8-14 are invited to submit a drawing of a pig to celebrate 2019 as the Year of the Pig. The winning drawings will then be made into an installation by artists from China. March 25 is the deadline to submit.

Wednesday, May 1, through Sunday, June 30

6-11 p.m. | $12-$20 per person

Franklin Square

200 6th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.