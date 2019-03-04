More Events:

March 04, 2019

Shop with a cocktail in hand during Rittenhouse Row Spring Fashion Crawl

There will be in-store parties at places like Endeavor Athletic, Bonobos, LAGOS Jewelry

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Rittenhouse
Rittenhouse Square Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Rittenhouse Square

Start thinking about spring and the new, must-have fashion for the season.

You can buy trendy spring outfits, or start browsing the new warm-weather clothes, during the Rittenhouse Row Spring Fashion Crawl. The event will take place Saturday, March 23, a few days after the first official day of spring.

RELATED: Umi Seafood and Sushi Bar opening soon in Reading Terminal Market | Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early at Irish Spirit Speakeasy in Rittenhouse | Anthropologie is launching its first-ever, plus-size clothing collection next month

Just like the neighborhood's popular Holiday Fashion Crawl, participating stores and boutiques will have in-store parties with discounts, gifts with purchase and complimentary cocktails.

Below is a list of the participating stores that have been announced so far.

• Bonobos (1519 Walnut St.)
• DFTI Boutique (2026 Chestnut St.)
• ellelauri (114 S. 19th St.)
• Endeavor Athletic (119 S. 18th St.)
• Jason Matthew Salon (1735 Chestnut St.)
• Joan Shepp (1811 Chestnut St.)
• Kimberly Anderson Boutique (123 S. 16th St.)
• Knit Wit Pop-Up in the Metropolitan Gallery (250 S. 18th St.)
• LAGOS Jewelry (1735 Walnut St.)
• Shop Sixty Five (128 S. 17th St.)
• SKIRT (212 S. 17th St.)
• South Moon Under (1731 Chestnut St.)

Each store will have a cocktail from a different Rittenhouse bar, such as Spice Finch, Bar Bombón, Village Whiskey and a.bar.

The Fashion Crawl is free to attend. A map of all the participating locations will become available the week of the event, online here.

Rittenhouse Row Spring Fashion Crawl

Saturday, March 23
1-4 p.m. | Free to attend
Rittenhouse

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Shopping Rittenhouse Philadelphia Center City Fashion Cocktails Food & Drink

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
030319AJBrown

Television

John Mulaney's best moments on the March 2 episode of 'SNL'
0303SNLMulaney

Odd News

Everything you wanted to know about the 'steel furnace letter' but were afraid to ask
27th and Girard Furnace Party

Phillies

Bryce Harper changed his number because 'Roy Halladay should be the last one' to wear No. 34 for Phillies
030219_Bryce-Harper-Phillies_usat

Health Stories

Colon cancer rising among millennials – but doctors aren't sure why
Nicole_Obenski

Food & Drink

Mardi Gras 2019: Where to go in Philly for parades, crawfish and hurricanes
Hurricane cocktail for Mardi Gras

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Academy House 120 Locust 18r

Academy House. For sale! South-facing 1 bedroom with amazing natural light and updates throughout. 717 SF | $275,000
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved