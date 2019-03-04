Shop with a cocktail in hand during Rittenhouse Row Spring Fashion Crawl

Start thinking about spring and the new, must-have fashion for the season.

You can buy trendy spring outfits, or start browsing the new warm-weather clothes, during the Rittenhouse Row Spring Fashion Crawl. The event will take place Saturday, March 23, a few days after the first official day of spring.

Just like the neighborhood's popular Holiday Fashion Crawl, participating stores and boutiques will have in-store parties with discounts, gifts with purchase and complimentary cocktails.

Below is a list of the participating stores that have been announced so far.

• Bonobos (1519 Walnut St.)

• DFTI Boutique (2026 Chestnut St.)

• ellelauri (114 S. 19th St.)

• Endeavor Athletic (119 S. 18th St.)

• Jason Matthew Salon (1735 Chestnut St.)

• Joan Shepp (1811 Chestnut St.)

• Kimberly Anderson Boutique (123 S. 16th St.)

• Knit Wit Pop-Up in the Metropolitan Gallery (250 S. 18th St.)

• LAGOS Jewelry (1735 Walnut St.)

• Shop Sixty Five (128 S. 17th St.)

• SKIRT (212 S. 17th St.)

• South Moon Under (1731 Chestnut St.)

Each store will have a cocktail from a different Rittenhouse bar, such as Spice Finch, Bar Bombón, Village Whiskey and a.bar.

The Fashion Crawl is free to attend. A map of all the participating locations will become available the week of the event, online here.

Saturday, March 23

1-4 p.m. | Free to attend

Rittenhouse

