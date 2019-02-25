Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early at Irish Spirit Speakeasy in Rittenhouse

Ahead of St. Patrick's Day weekend, Drink Philly will host its second Irish Spirit Speakeasy. There will be Teeling Irish Whiskey cocktails, a 1920's vibe and live Irish music.

The party will take place Thursday, March 14, at the Ethical Society in Rittenhouse.

Tickets are $50 and include all drinks and light snacks during the three-hour party.

For the event, guests are asked to dress in '20s-style clothes. Think caps, overcoats, suspenders and trousers for men, and furs, flapper-style dresses and cloche hats for women.

If you're in need of inspiration, look to the Shelby family on Netflix's "Peaky Blinders."

Thursday, March 14

7-10 p.m. | $50 per person

Philadelphia Ethical Society

1906 Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

