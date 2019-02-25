More Events:

February 25, 2019

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early at Irish Spirit Speakeasy in Rittenhouse

Whiskey fans, this party is for you

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Parties St. Patrick's Day
A whiskey cocktail Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Relax with a glass of the good stuff.

Ahead of St. Patrick's Day weekend, Drink Philly will host its second Irish Spirit Speakeasy. There will be Teeling Irish Whiskey cocktails, a 1920's vibe and live Irish music.

The party will take place Thursday, March 14, at the Ethical Society in Rittenhouse.

RELATED: 22nd annual Fur Ball benefiting Morris Animal Refuge will have carnival theme | High Street's Sandwich Battle is a mashup of March Madness, "Chopped"

Tickets are $50 and include all drinks and light snacks during the three-hour party. 

For the event, guests are asked to dress in '20s-style clothes. Think caps, overcoats, suspenders and trousers for men, and furs, flapper-style dresses and cloche hats for women. 

If you're in need of inspiration, look to the Shelby family on Netflix's "Peaky Blinders."

Drink Philly's Irish Spirit Speakeasy

Thursday, March 14
7-10 p.m. | $50 per person
Philadelphia Ethical Society
1906 Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

