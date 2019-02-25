Anthropologie is launching its first-ever, plus-size clothing collection next month

Philadelphia-based international retailer Anthropologie, its headquarters located in the Navy Yard under the URBN umbrella, is the latest clothing brand to begin offering plus-size options.



The brand plans to officially launch its line of extended sizes next month, expanding Anthropologie's size range from 00p to 26w (3X). The collection is stylized as A+nthropologie, or APlus by Anthropologie.

The change comes after similar-tier clothing brands, such as J. Crew and Loft, launched their own plus-size lines in stores over the last year. Old Navy also just reintroduced its plus-size line to its retail locations (Old Navy plus sizes had been previously only available online).

"Only in the past year or so did we arrive at a place where we were confident we could execute in a considered way, and deliver a collection that would suit her wants and needs — and ultimately bring her joy," said Richa Srivastava, Anthropologie's managing director of design, to Glamour.

The first collection will feature about 100 pieces, including dresses, skirts, pants, and other items, ranging from $48 to $260. It reportedly only will be sold in 10 Anthropologie retail stores, but it also will be available online.

It's not yet clear if APlus by Anthropologie will be carried in the Philadelphia area, but considering the city his home to the flagship Center City location and the new sprawling Devon Yard center, all signs are pointing in the right direction.

The collection officially launches March 15.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice | Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.