Check out these photos of the new Devon Yard on the Main Line

URBN's Devon Yard debuted Aug. 16 on the Main Line, in Devon, Chester County.

Designed as a town center, Devon Yard has dining, shopping, a private event space and a central courtyard.

Dining options include the third location of Italian restaurant Amis Trattoria and a Terrain Café, which uses seasonal and fresh ingredients.

Garden, home and outdoor lifestyle brand terrain also has a full home store and nursery at Devon Yard and there is an Anthropologie with wedding brand BHLDN within.

The new Anthro offers its signature mix of women’s apparel, accessories, beauty and home décor, as well as new features like wellness, furniture and home design services.

You can check out photos below.

Amis Trattoria

Courtesy of/Dave Greer The main entrance for Amis Trattoria.

Courtesy of/Dave Greer Inside Amis Trattoria.

Terrain Café

Courtesy of/Dave Greer The main dining room at Terrain Café.

terrain

Courtesy of/Dave Greer Garden, home and outdoor lifestyle brand terrain has a full home store and nursery at Devon Yard.

Courtesy of/Dave Greer Find home goods as well as plants at terrain.

Courtesy of/Dave Greer Find inspiration for home and garden décor at terrain.

Anthropologie

Courtesy of/Anthropologie Inside the new Anthropologie at Devon Yard.

Courtesy of/Anthropologie Anthropologie's living room set up within the store.

BHLDN

Courtesy of/Anthropologie BHLDN is Anthropologie's wedding brand.

Courtesy of/Anthropologie Bridesmaid dresses at BHLDN, located inside Anthropologie.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.