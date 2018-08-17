More Culture:

August 17, 2018

Check out these photos of the new Devon Yard on the Main Line

At the town center there's a huge Anthropologie and a plant-filled Terrain Café

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Shopping Main Line
Terrain at Devon Yard Courtesy of/Dave Greer

Inside the new Terrain Café at Devon Yard.

URBN's Devon Yard debuted Aug. 16 on the Main Line, in Devon, Chester County. 

Designed as a town center, Devon Yard has dining, shopping, a private event space and a central courtyard.

Dining options include the third location of Italian restaurant Amis Trattoria and a Terrain Café, which uses seasonal and fresh ingredients. 

Garden, home and outdoor lifestyle brand terrain also has a full home store and nursery at Devon Yard and there is an Anthropologie with wedding brand BHLDN within.

The new Anthro offers its signature mix of women’s apparel, accessories, beauty and home décor, as well as new features like wellness, furniture and home design services.

You can check out photos below.

Amis Trattoria

Amis TrattoriaCourtesy of/Dave Greer

The main entrance for Amis Trattoria.


Amis TrattoriaCourtesy of/Dave Greer

Inside Amis Trattoria.


Terrain Café

Terrain at Devon YardCourtesy of/Dave Greer

The main dining room at Terrain Café.


terrain

Terrain at Devon YardCourtesy of/Dave Greer

Garden, home and outdoor lifestyle brand terrain has a full home store and nursery at Devon Yard.


Terrain at Devon YardCourtesy of/Dave Greer

Find home goods as well as plants at terrain.


Terrain at Devon YardCourtesy of/Dave Greer

Find inspiration for home and garden décor at terrain.


Anthropologie

AnthropologieCourtesy of/Anthropologie

Inside the new Anthropologie at Devon Yard.


AnthropologieCourtesy of/Anthropologie

Anthropologie's living room set up within the store.


BHLDN

BHLDNCourtesy of/Anthropologie

BHLDN is Anthropologie's wedding brand.


BHLDNCourtesy of/Anthropologie

Bridesmaid dresses at BHLDN, located inside Anthropologie.


Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

