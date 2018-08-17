Check out these photos of the new Devon Yard on the Main Line

August 17, 2018
URBN's Devon Yard debuted Aug. 16 on the Main Line, in Devon, Chester County.
Designed as a town center, Devon Yard has dining, shopping, a private event space and a central courtyard.
Dining options include the third location of Italian restaurant Amis Trattoria and a Terrain Café, which uses seasonal and fresh ingredients.
Garden, home and outdoor lifestyle brand terrain also has a full home store and nursery at Devon Yard and there is an Anthropologie with wedding brand BHLDN within.
The new Anthro offers its signature mix of women’s apparel, accessories, beauty and home décor, as well as new features like wellness, furniture and home design services.
You can check out photos below.
