People are very bothered by this $42 bundle of twigs from Anthropologie

Philadelphia-headquartered Anthropologie, which has given us enough Pinterest fodder to last for generations, struck a bad chord with shoppers this weekend with a particularly questionable listing.



The retailer, which has no shortage of luxury home decor and furniture, is selling 20 branches of birchwood, listed online for $42.

Officially titled the Birch Branch Bundle, the branches are each about 31.5 inches long and have a five-inch diameter. They go great with this $24 matching five-foot birch branch.

Of course, many shoppers and fans of Anthropologie couldn't quite justify why a bundle of sticks would cost $42. The snark started early when the sticks were listed for the holidays, beginning with some of the site's product reviews.

"I have to say, they have lived up to all my wildest fantasies that are wood related," wrote one reviewer.

"They look so lovely just laying there, doing what an artisanal bundle of sticks is supposed to do. They are the highest quality sticks I have ever owned. They have brought joy back into my life after a period of darkness. They remind me there is good in the world. I highly recommend!"

Another reviewer commented, "This goes perfectly with my Bowl of Dirt! (on sale for $49)"

The weirdness of the item was only amplified by the site's offer for financing, meaning the sticks could be paid off in four payments of $10.50.

















The twigs are apparently only available in a limited quantity, according to the Anthropologie site, so better act fast if they're calling your name. Plus, for a true steal, they're only $29.40 with the Cyber Monday discount.



This is far from the first time Anthropologie has confused people with its offerings and prices. Right now, for example, there's a $418 sconce for sale. Here's a $698-dollar champagne sabre from France. And never forget the $9,000 tent of 2014.

Nonetheless, enjoy your twigs this holiday season.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice

