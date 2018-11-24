More Culture:

November 24, 2018

Gritty crashed a wedding in Northern Liberties on Friday

Of course he did

By Adam Hermann
092518_Gritty-Flyers GrittyNHL/Twitter.com

Gritty, the Flyers' new mascot.

Gritty is everywhere these days, from the ballot box to the Thanksgiving Day parade.

One place we didn’t expect to see him, though, is some random wedding reception on Black Friday.

Yet that’s where Gritty was on Friday night, sporting a pretty sick black alternate Flyers jersey instead of his normal orange home threads. 

(If we’ve seen Canadian tuxedos, perhaps this is a Gritty tuxedo?)

The wedding was in the Cescaphe Ballroom up in Northern Liberties according to Twitter user Mary Wagner, who shared these videos of Gritty getting down on the dance floor:

It’'s wise to double-check: there are probably dozens of Gritty impostors out there considering his current ubiquity. But the eyes, hair, and absolute wackiness check out.

That’s Gritty, and Gritty crashed a wedding in Philly.

Here’s hoping our big orange friend has plenty of holiday shenanigans planned to keep us on our toes into the new year.

