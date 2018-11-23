More News:

November 23, 2018

Here's a cart full of the most hilarious Black Friday tweets

By PhillyVoice staff
Shopping on Black Friday apparently means throwing punches – or taking punches. (Maybe we should rename it Black-and-blue Friday?) We'd like to think that the great shopping mall body count of 2018 will end up a small percentage of the total number of shoppers who ventured out on the day after Thanksgiving.

But one thing is for certain: Twitter was having a ball on Friday morning and the perception of violent shopping was a popular theme.

Here's some of the most hilarious posts on Twitter – both from people on the front lines (and in the long lines) of retail, and those who stayed home in bed. And at the end, we collected a few NSFW tweets on Black Friday.






















And now just a few of the NSFW tweets about Black Friday:





