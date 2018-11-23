Here's a cart full of the most hilarious Black Friday tweets

November 23, 2018
Shopping on Black Friday apparently means throwing punches – or taking punches. (Maybe we should rename it Black-and-blue Friday?) We'd like to think that the great shopping mall body count of 2018 will end up a small percentage of the total number of shoppers who ventured out on the day after Thanksgiving.
But one thing is for certain: Twitter was having a ball on Friday morning and the perception of violent shopping was a popular theme.
Here's some of the most hilarious posts on Twitter – both from people on the front lines (and in the long lines) of retail, and those who stayed home in bed. And at the end, we collected a few NSFW tweets on Black Friday.
Watching parents take their newborn children into ULTA at 730 in the morning on Black Friday pic.twitter.com/KWBo3b1dGy— Emily Dunmire (@emTdizzle) November 23, 2018
Rocky on Black Friday pic.twitter.com/4PvcPCn4hE— Ready Training (@ReadyTraining) November 23, 2018
This is the bag I like to carry on Black Friday! pic.twitter.com/XabravRFcW— Operation 36 (@Op36Golf) November 23, 2018
#RTovertime I’m heading to Bestbuy to see how many assholes decide to open carry on Black Friday.— Ted Smith (@Tedshred8436) November 23, 2018
Random useless fact of the day #6: More People Die While Shopping on Black Friday than in Shark Attacks. #BlackFriday2018 #TheMoreYouKnow #funfact— LoveKelevra (@Lovekelevra1) November 23, 2018
thoughtful for Amazon to put up an antifa starter pack on black friday pic.twitter.com/PwAuKlVEGv— Colm! (@0x0454) November 23, 2018
Please be careful out there guys...rumor has it that soccer moms triple in strength on Black Friday— Trayce🌹 (@GrayTrayce) November 23, 2018
Only got in a fight with one person on Black Friday, and it was a four-year-old, and it was over a Sephora bag. #thriving pic.twitter.com/1rQJ3CJOIz— Andrew Pardue (@ABPardue) November 23, 2018
Thanks to @USMC for keeping us safe while we go to the mall on Black Friday and punch each other in the face for video game. https://t.co/XcDpJ7vo8E— Carl Ruiz (@carlruiz) November 23, 2018
Your mom was choke-slamed today at the shops as she was out on black Friday grabbing a few things, but don't worry she is fine and won't say anything.— HITCH (@CraigMotha) November 23, 2018
I would even go on Black Friday if they had this. pic.twitter.com/Q11cJsxa4C— Corey Z (@zoubek3) November 23, 2018
I swear the only reason I would fight someone on Black Friday would be because EVERYONE FORGETS THEIR MANNERS.— 🌹⛓Miss.C⛓🌹 (@ravepixie613) November 23, 2018
Now let's say them together!
Please
Thank you
EXCUSE ME
Thanksgiving is a solid holiday. Getting arrested on Black Friday ain’t too bad either cause I’ve been booked, processed & saw a judge before 9:30 due to my little Walmart skirmish— Bobby O’Shea (@troyoleary1999) November 23, 2018
satan works hard but starbucks employees on black friday work harder— sydney (@sydneypressley_) November 23, 2018
I went to Target on Black Friday. I’m braver than a US Marine— 🐍Jackie🐍 (@JackieCardno) November 23, 2018
I ain’t never seen nobody act a fool on Black Friday I must b hittin the wrong spots— 🦋JΣNΔΨ🦋 (@JenayCatherine_) November 23, 2018
I'd rather let a red-headed kid sneeze in my mouth than go shopping on Black Friday.— Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) November 22, 2018
Do people who get up at 4:00 am to shop— A Shot of Steve™ ⚡️ (@SteveKoehler22) November 21, 2018
on Black Friday know about Amazon ?
Mugshot for when I get arrested for fighting bitches on Black Friday pic.twitter.com/3xeljUELaI— Kiara Lopez (@klopez304) November 20, 2018
me working crowd control in electronics on black friday at target pic.twitter.com/4wM7v4yrHt— -_______- (@joycekittyxo) November 21, 2018
Can’t wait to shoplift on Black Friday I’m so excited yay— 💛 (@jiiroux) November 20, 2018
For the good of humanity.. :D#BlackFriday2018 pic.twitter.com/prc74CHCQf— Baker of Burnt Pizzas (@TheCrawdaddy) November 23, 2018
And now just a few of the NSFW tweets about Black Friday:
woke up at 9 am on Black Friday because fuck consumerism om the ass with the most prickly cactus in the world— (((titandude21))) (@titandude21) November 23, 2018
Working on Black Friday lets hope I don’t stab a cunt in the neck with a hanger for annoying me— chloecaprani (@chloecaprani99) November 23, 2018
The human race is ugly as fuck on black friday— Remus Lupin (@5OhBooze) November 23, 2018