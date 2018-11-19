Best electronic and tech deals for Black Friday: Amazon, Best Buy, and more

It's officially the holiday season, and what better way to celebrate than shopping until you drop with Black Friday deals. It's time to start mapping out your game plan, and we've compiled a list of some of the best deals to make it a little bit easier for you.

While everyone's favorite, Apple, doesn't have too much going in terms of sales this holiday season, there are so many striking deals with Amazon, Best Buy and more, you won't even miss getting an iPad. (Though you can still get the iPad mini on sale for $249. See below.)

Here are best bang for your buck deals that are available online and in-stores, unless otherwise noted.

Amazon.com



The Echo Dot will be on sale for $24, saving you $25.99. At Best Buy, the second generation model will be available for $19.99.

Amazon Home Echo will be on sale for $69, saving you $30. At Kohl's, you will also receive $15 Kohl’s Cash with your purchase.

Amazon Fire TV Cube will be on sale for $59.99, saving you $60.

All the Fire tablets will be on sale, including the Fire 7 Tablet for $29.99, saving you $20, Fire HD 8 for $49.99, saving you $30, and the Fire HD 10 for $99.99, saving you $50.

TVs



Best deals available at Best Buy - In-Store Only

Toshiba 4K Ultra HD with HDR 2160 p 43” for $129.99, save $200

LG 70” LED 2160p Ultra HD with HDR $699.99, save $300

Samsung 65” 4k Ultra HD with HDR 2160p $599.99, save $200

Best deals available on Amazon

Insignia 39” 1080p Full HD $189.99, save $60

Toshiba 50” 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $299.99, save $100

Laptops/iPad

Apple MacBook Air 13.3”, 128 GB will be $799 at Best Buy, saving you $200. They will also be selling the Apple 21.5” iMac, Intel Core i5 for $899.99, saving you $200.

However, the best computer deal is the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, 12.3” with Keyboard (Platinum) at Best Buy. The computer will be $599.00, saving you a whopping $360.

The iPad 4 Mini will also get a little bit of a sale for $249.99 at Walmart and Target for $150 in savings.

Watches

The older Apple Watch model, Series 3 GPS, will be sold at Macy's and Target for $199, saving you $80.

Fitbit Alta HR will be available at Best Buy, Target, and Kohl's for $80, saving you $50, while the Fitbit Versa will be available for $149.

Home

Target and Best Buy will sell the KitchenAid Professional 500 Series Silver, 5 qt. mixer for $219.99, saving you $280.

Kohl's and Target, will feature a steep discount on Instant Pot Duo 60 7-in-1 6 qt. pressure cooker for $69.99, originally $139.99. Walmart will sell the Instant Pot 8 qt. pressure cooker for $59, saving you $40.

Other Electronics

The best printer deal is at Best Buy where you can find the HP Envy 4520 Wireless All-In-One printer for $29.99, saving you a total of $70. Amazon will also be selling the HP OfficeJet 5255 Printer for 50 percent off at $49.99.



Kohl's wins the best headphones deal with JBL wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $99.99, saving you $100. This purchase includes $15 in Kohl's cash.

For an improved sound system, Best Buy will be selling the LG 2.1 Channel 300W Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer for $119.99, saving you $160.

The Canon EOS Revel T6 DSLR Camera will be available at Best Buy and Kohl's for $399.99, saving you $350. But Kohl's wins the better deal as the store will give you $120 in Kohl's cash with this purchase.

Best Buy will also be offering $50 Apple App and iTunes gift cards for $40.

Best Buy, Kohl's, Target and Macy's will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, while Walmart will open at 6 p.m. Best Buy will close at 1 a.m., opening again at 8 a.m. on Friday morning. Target and Macy's will also close at 1 a.m. but will open a bit earlier on Friday, Target at 7 a.m. and Macy's at 6 a.m. Amazon Black Friday deals will be available on Amazon.com and prices will be reduced between now and Nov. 23.

To flip through the electronic and other deals at Target, Best Buy, Amazon, Macy's and Walmart you can do so here.





