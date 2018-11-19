Create your own candle, sip on wine at $5 event

The candle-making studio, Wax + Wine, in Center City is hosting an event at the Market & Shops at the Comcast Center on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

Attendees will pick out a scent to create their own candle, while sipping on wine from Ampel Wine.

Tickets to attend are only $5. At Wax + Wine's studio, the experience is regularly $35-$45.



Keep the candle for yourself to light during the cold winter months, or give it as a gift this holiday season.

There will be a 5 and 6 p.m. session. Space is limited.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

5-5:45 p.m. or 6-6:45 p.m. | $5 per person

The Market & Shops at the Comcast Center

1701 John F. Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

