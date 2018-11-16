More Events:

November 16, 2018

Center City theater screening 'Rocky IV' and 'Creed II' back-to-back

It's a one-night-only knockout event on Tuesday, Nov. 20

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Pop Culture Movies
Creed Rocky Stallone Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros. Pictures

Sylvester Stallone, as Rocky Balboa, and Michael B. Jordan, as Adonis Johnson, are pictured here in a scene from the film 'Creed.'

The wait for "Creed II" is almost over. The movie starring Michael B. Jordan as Apollo Creed's son Adonis will hit theaters a few days before Thanksgiving.

In the sequel to 2015's "Creed," Adonis prepares to take on Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, the boxer who killed his father in the ring (watch the official trailers here).

RELATED: Everyone will be talking about Jennifer Aniston’s new Netflix movie in December | Harry Potter-themed cocktails available at Movie Tavern during screenings of "Crimes of Grindelwald" | Your guide to the 99th Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade

"Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family," states MGM, the production company behind the film.

Fans will recall that Rocky fought Ivan Drago in "Rocky IV."

On Tuesday, Nov. 20, the Philadelphia Film Center (formally the Prince Theater) in Center City will screen both the '80s film and the new release back-to-back.

"Rocky IV" will start at 5:20 p.m., with "Creed II" following at 7:15 p.m. Tickets for the one-night-only event are $20.

"Rocky IV" and "Creed II" Double Feature

Tuesday, Nov. 20
5:20 p.m. | $20 per person
Philadelphia Film Center
1412 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pop Culture Movies Philadelphia Screenings Rocky Balboa Rocky

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

A camel showed up in Pennsylvania during Thursday's snowstorm
Snow Camel

Eagles

Eagles vs. Saints: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 11
111618_Brees-Wentz_usat

Weekend

Everything going on this weekend in Philly, Nov. 15-18
Franklin Square holiday beer garden

Lawsuits

New Jersey couple and homeless man all conspired together for GoFundMe hoax, prosecutor says
Kate McClure Johnny

Eagles

Mailbag: Who has been the Eagles' biggest disappointment so far in 2018?
111618CoreyClement

Odd News

This is Monopoly for Millennials, where nobody buys property and everyone is vegan
monopoly for millennials

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.