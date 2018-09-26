Michael B. Jordan teases new 'Creed 2' movie poster ahead of full trailer release

With less than two months to go, the countdown to "Creed 2" is officially on, starting with a brand new movie poster ahead of the film's full trailer release later Wednesday.



Michael B. Jordan shared the movie poster on his social media accounts Tuesday with the caption "Trailer Drops Tomorrow."

If that isn't enough confirmation, the "Creed 2" Twitter account also gave the smallest of glimpses at what to expect in the new trailer.

Both "Creed" movies were filmed partly in Philadelphia. The initial trailer for the latest installment of the "Rocky" spinoff that follows the life of Apollo Creed's son Adonis (played by Jordan) premiered earlier this year. The first look included plenty of Philly locations throughout the two-minute preview.

The sequel to 2015's "Creed" will show Adonis as he prepares to take on Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, the boxer who killed his father in the ring. Stay tuned and we'll be sure to update this article as soon as the new trailer drops today.



