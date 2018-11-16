More Events:

November 16, 2018

Shop for gifts early at Cricket Cringle, holiday market in Ardmore

Start checking things off that to-do list

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Shopping
Christmas gifts Photo by freestocks.org/on Unsplash

It's the gift-giving season.

In December, malls will be packed with people shopping for gifts. Don't be one of them, rushing to  purchase presents last minute in overcrowded stores with long lines and no parking.

Instead, turn gift buying from an errand into a fun day out during the Main Line's Cricket Cringle. On Friday, Nov. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 1, Cricket Avenue in Ardmore will be filled with white tents, creating a pop-up, open-air holiday market.

RELATED: Wild Lights at Elmwood Park Zoo is new holiday attraction in Montgomery County | Where to find tree lighting celebrations in Philly and the suburbs | Christmas Village returns with new surprises for 2018 holiday season

At Cricket Cringle, shoppers will find jewelry from Stella and Dot, clothing from LuLaRoe, Philly-themed candles from Rosen & Co., yoga mats from Areté Complete and other gift-able goods from local vendors.

Browse the tents, then stop by a food truck or a pop-up beer stand to refuel. There will be tacos, lobster rolls, homemade pretzels, crepes, barbecue, meatball sandwiches and more. Tired Hands Brewing Co, Iron Hill and John Henry's Pub will provide the alcohol.

The market will be open 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The first 500 attendees each day will receive a complimentary shopping tote.

Shoppers with kids should stop by Friday evening. Santa will arrive on a firetruck at 7:30 p.m.

Cricket Cringle 

Friday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 1
Free to attend
17 Cricket Ave., Ardmore, PA 19003

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Shopping Ardmore Main Line Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

A camel showed up in Pennsylvania during Thursday's snowstorm
Snow Camel

Weekend

Everything going on this weekend in Philly, Nov. 15-18
Franklin Square holiday beer garden

Eagles

What they're saying: Is it too late to save the Eagles' season?
111518_Ertz-sad_usat

Lawsuits

New Jersey couple and homeless man all conspired together for GoFundMe hoax
Kate McClure Johnny

Odd News

This is Monopoly for Millennials, where nobody buys property and everyone is vegan
monopoly for millennials

Sixers

Markelle Fultz's agent calls report of alleged motorcycle accident '100 percent not true'
111518-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.