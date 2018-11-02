Christmas Village returns with new surprises for 2018 holiday season

Christmas Village will return for its 11th season in November. Visiting the open-air, German-style market is a tradition for many Philadelphians, and a must-see for holiday visitors.

More than 80 international and local merchants and artists will sell everything from ornaments to toys to home goods inside decorated tents and small wooden houses.

In addition to being a unique place to shop for gifts and decorations, Christmas Village is also a great place to go for festive food and drink.

There's mulled wine from Chaddsford Winery, raclette from the Baked Cheese House, treats like gingerbread, chocolate covered strawberries and Belgian waffles, and so much more. This year, for the first time, there's also beer.

The Alm, inspired by traditional German beer gardens, will include 18 beer tables and 36 beer benches. The new area will be decorated with garlands, lights and wreaths.

At The Alm, there will be a beer stand and also servers to bring beer to seated guests.

For everything else you need to know about this year's Christmas Village, use our guide below. Keep it handy; we'll add to it as more information is announced in the coming weeks.

Location

Find Christmas Village at the newly redesigned LOVE Park (15th Street and JFK Boulevard). The park, home to the famous LOVE sculpture, officially reopened at the end of May.

This year, there's an upgraded layout for the market, additional seating and new decorations.

Hours

Preview weekend is back this year and will take place Saturday, Nov. 17, through Sunday, Nov. 18. After, Christmas Village will be open daily from Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 22) through Christmas Eve (Monday, Dec. 24).

Below are the market hours:

• Sundays through Thursdays – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Fridays and Saturdays – 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Thanksgiving – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Christmas Eve – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Programming

• Visit Santa to take festive family photos at the market. • Enjoy exclusive wine tasting events in partnership with Chaddsford Winery, or take part in the new beer tastings with Brewery Techne. • Meet the original Christkind from Germany when she opens the market during the Grand Opening Ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 25. • Celebrate the first-ever Mascot Weekend on Saturday, Dec. 1, and Sunday, Dec. 2, when the Christmas Village mascot, Phil the Reindeer, will invite his friends from Mascots for a Cure to help fight childhood cancer. • Don’t miss the popular German American Weekend on Saturday, Dec. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 9, with German dance groups and a lantern parade. Also, the market will celebrate St. Nikolaus Day on Thursday, Dec. 6. • During HoHo Happy Hour on Wednesdays (4-6 p.m.) the 21-plus crowd can take advantage of discounted food and drinks, while playing board games from newly opened Thirsty Dice. • The Wish Wall in conjunction with the Make-a-Wish Foundation will return.



Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market is separate from Christmas Village, but is curated and organized by Christmas Village organizers. This year marks its fourth year. It's located at Dilworth Park, which is across the street from LOVE Park.

The holiday shopping wonderland will be open from Saturday, Nov. 17, through New Year's Day (Tuesday, Jan. 1). More than 50 artisans, designers, crafters and confectionaries from the greater Philadelphia region will sell decorations, gifts and holiday foods inside white, festively lit tents topped with original Herrnhut Stars.

Just feet away from the tents will be the Christmas Village's carousel. Find it in the City Hall Courtyard.



The 15 wooden horses will be joined by five reindeer and a Christmas sleigh this year. Rides on the carousel are $3 each.

As an added bonus, there will be additional Christmas Village vendors set up around the City Hall Courtyard to complement the carousel.



Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The holiday carousel in the courtyard of City Hall is part of the Dilworth Park Wintergarden.



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.