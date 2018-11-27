Here are 5 Gritty Christmas ornaments you can buy on Etsy

November 27, 2018
Christmas time is almost here and it's about to collide with the lifelong celebration of Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty.
This Gritty Christmas tree is gonna give me nightmares. pic.twitter.com/ox5w3twfvM— Jarrod Murray (@theofficialword) November 26, 2018
Here he is adorning the Christmas trees at the White House.
have yourself a merry #gritty Christmas | @billy_penn pic.twitter.com/cyu8NlX0Sl— Whitney McCabe (@whitney_mccabe) November 27, 2018
We're not sure if last year's "jawnament" craze will be returning at the Workshop School in West Philadelphia, so we're going to point you toward some other personally crafted ornaments that might find a perfect place on your Christmas tree.
Official Gritty merchandise from the Flyers has been fairly thin up to this point. You can bet his likeness is in turbo production heading into next year, but for now there are a handful of Etsy shops offering a limited number of ornaments for Christmas.
Support these artists and have yourself a Gritty Christmas!