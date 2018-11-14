Wild Lights at Elmwood Park Zoo is new holiday attraction in Montgomery County

Wild Lights , a new holiday attraction at Elmwood Park Zoo in Montgomery County, is launching this Friday with a special appearance by Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox.

Millions of lights will transform 16 acres into a dazzling wonderland through the end of December.

In the evenings, installations and guided pathways will light up. Follow Disco Ball Way or Candy Cane Lane to explore the zoo after hours, then make a stop at Santa's workshop.

There, visitors can pose for photos with the jolly man in red. The reindeer who guide Santa's sleigh will also be at the zoo, ready for their close up.

Other things to do at Wild Lights include going nighttime zip lining, taking a ride on a vintage carousel and attending Bubby the Bison's dessert party. There will be a hot chocolate bar, gingerbread decorating and holiday treats.

While kids will enjoy staying up late at the zoo, Wild Lights could also be a date idea for adults. A special edition of Wild Lights is taking place Friday, Nov. 30, where beer, wine and spirits will be served.

The holiday attraction will be open on select nights in November and December, from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets to attend are $17.95 for adults (age 13-64) and $13.95 for children (age 3-12). Zoo members receive a discount.

Select dates from Friday, Nov. 16, through Monday, Dec. 31

6-10 p.m. | $12.95-$17.95 per person (discount for members)

Elmwood Park Zoo

1661 Harding Blvd, Norristown, PA 19401



