Celebrate the holiday season at Franklin Square

This year's Franklin Square Holiday Festival will kick off on Thursday, Nov. 15.

Nightly, through the end of December, visitors can watch as more than 75,000 lights illuminate the park during the Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show, presented by PECO.

To begin the first show each evening at 4:30 p.m. (5 p.m. on opening night), someone from the audience is chosen as "The Ignitor." When the Electrical Spectacle starts, the thousands of twinkling lights dance along to a festive soundtrack of holiday tunes.

The free show takes place every 30 minutes, with the last one at 8 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Another popular holiday attraction at Franklin Square is the Lightning Bolt Holiday Express, a kid-size train that offers rides through the park.

Kids are also invited to bring letters for Santa when they visit. They can be placed in the special Santa Mailbox, or delivering in person on Santa Saturdays.

During the holiday season, there's a family-friendly winter beer garden at the park, too, with cozy fire pits.

As for food, there's a seasonal menu at SquareBurger and goodies at Ben's Sweets & Treats. In Ben's heated tent, visitors can make s’mores and warm up with gourmet hot chocolate.

J. Fusco/Historic Philadelphia, Inc. The beer garden at Franklin Square is a cozy spot to enjoy a drink with friends.

Thursday, Nov. 15, through Monday, Dec. 31 (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas)

4-8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays

4-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Franklin Square

200 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



