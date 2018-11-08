"Charlotte's Web" will be performed at the Arden Theatre this winter.

Audiences can enjoy a family-friendly production at the Arden Theatre in Old City this holiday season. "Charlotte's Web," adapted from E.B. White's beloved book, will be performed Wednesday, Nov. 28, through Sunday, Jan. 27.

All ages are invited to watch the classic story about a pig named Wilbur and his friend, a spider named Charlotte, play out on stage.

Tickets for the production start at $20. There are showtimes at noon, 4 and 7 p.m.

Those planning on seeing the show may want to spend a full day out in Old City, a neighborhood filled with restaurants, boutiques and sightseeing.

Fork, a few blocks from the theater, recently announced it will serve afternoon tea during the holiday season, and Thursdays this winter are Historic Holiday Nights in Old City.

Wednesday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Jan. 27

Noon, 4 or 7 p.m. | $20-$40 per person

Arden Theatre

40 N. Second St., Philadelphia, PA 19106



