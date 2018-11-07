More Events:

November 07, 2018

Gastropod doing live show at the Franklin Institute

The award-winning podcast is all about the science and history of food

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The Franklin Institute Science Museum.

The hosts of Gastropod, an award-winning podcast about the science and history of food, will be in Philly on Friday, Nov. 16, to do a live show.

From 6 to 7:15 p.m., Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley will be at the Franklin Institute, and you can join them. Tickets are currently available for $20 ($15 for museum members).

RELATED: What to expect at the Franklin Institute's new "Vikings: Beyond the Legend" | What to listen to: Podcasts about sex, dating, ghosts, and criminals

They will "serve up a three-course scientific feast for your eyes and ears through an entertaining combination of live experiments, interactive tastings, field recordings and special guests," according to the event description.

The takeaway? Instead of just being hungry listeners, live show guests will get to taste the food Graber and Twilley are talking about on Gastropod.

The podcast, which started in 2014, mixes long, in-depth pieces with bite-sized food facts.

If you've never listened before, start with one of these popular episodes: "The Golden Spoon," "We've Lost It: The Diet Episode," "Breakfast of Champions" or "Sour Grapes: The History and Science of Vinegar."

Gastropod Live

Friday, Nov. 16
6-7:15 p.m. | $15-$20 per person
Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

