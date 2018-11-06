Fork serving afternoon tea this holiday season

Fork, an Old City destination that celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, will serve afternoon tea this holiday season.

Every Saturday, from Nov. 24 through Dec. 29, the contemporary American restaurant will offer the posh meal between 1 and 3:30 p.m.

For $45 per person, guests will enjoy two cups of tea and a selection of mini sandwiches, scones, chocolates, cookies and other sweet treats by Fork's pastry chef Aaron Manuyag.

There will also be tea-infused cocktails and sparkling wine for those toasting to the holidays. For kids, there will be apple cider.

Reservations must be secured with a credit card. Walk-ins welcome based on availability.

Before or after afternoon tea, Old City visitors can check out the neighborhood's boutiques, art galleries and historic sites.

