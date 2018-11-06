More Culture:

November 06, 2018

Fork serving afternoon tea this holiday season

Stop by for a mid-day treat during the busy winter months

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Afternoon tea at Fork Courtesy of/Fork

Fork will offer afternoon tea beginning Saturday, Nov. 24.

Fork, an Old City destination that celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, will serve afternoon tea this holiday season.

Every Saturday, from Nov. 24 through Dec. 29, the contemporary American restaurant will offer the posh meal between 1 and 3:30 p.m.

RELATED: View decorated Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum this winter | PHOTOS: A first look at the completely-reimagined Bourse Marketplace | Christmas Village returns with new surprises for 2018 holiday season

For $45 per person, guests will enjoy two cups of tea and a selection of mini sandwiches, scones, chocolates, cookies and other sweet treats by Fork's pastry chef Aaron Manuyag.

There will also be tea-infused cocktails and sparkling wine for those toasting to the holidays. For kids, there will be apple cider.

Reservations must be secured with a credit card. Walk-ins welcome based on availability.

Before or after afternoon tea, Old City visitors can check out the neighborhood's boutiques, art galleries and historic sites.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

