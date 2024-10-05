More Sports:

October 05, 2024

Phillies drop 2024 postseason hype video

Ready to run through a wall?

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Bryce Harper NL East 2024 Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

Bryce Harper always knows exactly what to say to Philadelphians.

The Phillies' postseason hype video is out. Get ready to run through a wall. 

Clips and soundbites of the Phillies' best regular season in over a decade – leading to their first NL East pennant in 13 years, carry it through – starting and ending from the perspective of superstar first baseman, and known WIP listener, Bryce Harper saying "That's enough talk. Time to lock in."

The World Series has always been the goal for the Phils after falling just short of it the past two years, and the past several months have all been building toward this October's run. 

It's finally here now, with the first pitch for Game 1 of the NLDS later today set for 4:08 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park. 

The New York Mets, a bitter rival and a club that wants to be the spitting image of what they were in 2022, is the first to stand in the Phillies' way.

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

