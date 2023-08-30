More Sports:

August 30, 2023

A WIP caller fueled Bryce Harper's 299th career homer

Thanks, Chuck.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryce-Harper-Home-Run-Phillies-Angels-8.29.23-MLB.jpg Kyle Ross/USA TODAY Sports

Thanks, Chuck.

The Phillies launched five more home runs into the seats Tuesday night against the Angels in what was already a record-setting month, and that included career shot No. 299 for Bryce Harper, which he later revealed was fueled by a particular WIP caller: Chuck from Mt. Airy.

"It's funny, I was driving in today and I'm listening to WIP, like I do a lot at the 2 o'clock hour," Harper said postgame following the Phillies' 12-7 win. "And then Chuck called in – he calls in a lot, he's hilarious.  But he was talking about our team, talking about me and stuff. I walked into the training room and was like 'I'm gonna go deep tonight for Chuck!' because that guy had me fired up, man."

Call it pandering, call it immaculate vibes, whatever. Either way, mission accomplished. 

With the Phils trailing 1-0 in the second, Harper absolutely crushed a pitch from L.A.'s Tyler Anderson, sending the ball rocketing off the auxiliary scoreboard in right field at an exit velocity of 115.7 miles per hour. It knotted the game up, gave Harper his 14th on the season (his ninth homer this month alone), and put him one more bomb away from joining the 300 home run club. 

He's feeling it right now, and so are the rest of the Phillies, who are up to a staggering 57 home run total in the month of August with one more game still left to play in it Wednesday afternoon, along with an increasingly comfortable lead up in the NL Wild Card race. 

Everything's clicking, and the motivation is coming from everywhere, even Chuck from Mt. Airy.

"It's just funny, this team as a whole, we come in here, play with 'Phillies' across our chest, we're all family, we're all pulling on that same rope, and we just have a great group in here," Harper said. "Lot a fun, we're a really good team."

The call from Chuck that got Harper fired up via WIP:

And if you need to see it again, the floodgates opening at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night:

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia WIP Chuck Bryce Harper

Videos

Featured

Limited - Lucy The Elephant

6 historic places by the Jersey Shore you'll want to see
Limited - Jefferson Health - Image 2

Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties rank among the best in the United States by U.S. News & World Report

Just In

Must Read

Development

Former Family Court building to become hotel, African American Museum to move to the Parkway
Philly Family Court Building

Sponsored

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Purchased - new home construction

Eagles

25 Eagles training camp questions, answered
083023JalenHurts

Healthy Eating

Fruit and vegetable 'prescriptions' may boost heart health, study says
Produce Prescriptions Health

Food & Drink

Jim's Steaks set to reopen its iconic cheesesteak spot on South Street in late October
Jim's Steaks reopening

Shopping

Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll returns with $1, $3 and $5 deals
Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved