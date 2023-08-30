A WIP caller fueled Bryce Harper's 299th career homer

The Phillies launched five more home runs into the seats Tuesday night against the Angels in what was already a record-setting month, and that included career shot No. 299 for Bryce Harper, which he later revealed was fueled by a particular WIP caller: Chuck from Mt. Airy.

"It's funny, I was driving in today and I'm listening to WIP, like I do a lot at the 2 o'clock hour," Harper said postgame following the Phillies' 12-7 win. "And then Chuck called in – he calls in a lot, he's hilarious. But he was talking about our team, talking about me and stuff. I walked into the training room and was like 'I'm gonna go deep tonight for Chuck!' because that guy had me fired up, man."

Call it pandering, call it immaculate vibes, whatever. Either way, mission accomplished.

With the Phils trailing 1-0 in the second, Harper absolutely crushed a pitch from L.A.'s Tyler Anderson, sending the ball rocketing off the auxiliary scoreboard in right field at an exit velocity of 115.7 miles per hour. It knotted the game up, gave Harper his 14th on the season (his ninth homer this month alone), and put him one more bomb away from joining the 300 home run club.

He's feeling it right now, and so are the rest of the Phillies, who are up to a staggering 57 home run total in the month of August with one more game still left to play in it Wednesday afternoon, along with an increasingly comfortable lead up in the NL Wild Card race.

Everything's clicking, and the motivation is coming from everywhere, even Chuck from Mt. Airy.

"It's just funny, this team as a whole, we come in here, play with 'Phillies' across our chest, we're all family, we're all pulling on that same rope, and we just have a great group in here," Harper said. "Lot a fun, we're a really good team."

The call from Chuck that got Harper fired up via WIP:

And if you need to see it again, the floodgates opening at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night:

