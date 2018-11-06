View decorated Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum this winter

Morris Arboretum's popular Holiday Garden Railway returns Nov. 23, the Friday after Thanksgiving. The quarter mile of track features 15 different rail lines with tunnels and bridges, including one you can walk under.

Through New Year's Eve, both the model trains and the mini Philly landmarks dotting the landscape will be decorated festively for the holidays.

Look for bows, wreaths and evergreens on the buildings, and toys and colorfully-wrapped gifts in the train cars.

Visitors can check out the Holiday Garden Railway between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, with the exception of Christmas Day, when it will be closed. Access to the attraction is included with arboretum admission.

On select Friday and Saturday evenings, there will also be an opportunity to view the railway lit up by twinkling lights. Below are the dates:

• Saturday, Dec. 1

• Friday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 8

• Friday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Dec. 15

• Friday, Dec. 21, and Saturday, Dec. 22

Timed tickets are necessary and can be purchased here.

The addition of Saturday nights is new for 2018. In past years, the event was called Friday Night Lights.



Hot cocoa, coffee and light snacks will be available at Compton Café for both daytime and evening visitors to the railway.



Friday, Nov. 23 through Monday, Dec. 31

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free with admission

Morris Arboretum

100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118

