More Events:

November 06, 2018

View decorated Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum this winter

The model trains carry tiny gifts around the tracks

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Family-Friendly
Holiday Garden Railway Courtesy of Paul Meyer/Morris Arboretum

The Holiday Garden Railway is one of the Arboretum’s most beloved holiday traditions for many families.

Morris Arboretum's popular Holiday Garden Railway returns Nov. 23, the Friday after Thanksgiving. The quarter mile of track features 15 different rail lines with tunnels and bridges, including one you can walk under.

Through New Year's Eve, both the model trains and the mini Philly landmarks dotting the landscape will be decorated festively for the holidays. 

Look for bows, wreaths and evergreens on the buildings, and toys and colorfully-wrapped gifts in the train cars.

RELATED: Christmas Village returns with new surprises for 2018 holiday season | Get into the holiday spirit at two upcoming Peddler's Village events

Visitors can check out the Holiday Garden Railway between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, with the exception of Christmas Day, when it will be closed. Access to the attraction is included with arboretum admission.

On select Friday and Saturday evenings, there will also be an opportunity to view the railway lit up by twinkling lights. Below are the dates:

• Saturday, Dec. 1
• Friday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 8
• Friday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Dec. 15
• Friday, Dec. 21, and Saturday, Dec. 22

Timed tickets are necessary and can be purchased here.

The addition of Saturday nights is new for 2018. In past years, the event was called Friday Night Lights.

Hot cocoa, coffee and light snacks will be available at Compton Café for both daytime and evening visitors to the railway.

Holiday Garden Railway

Friday, Nov. 23 through Monday, Dec. 31
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free with admission
Morris Arboretum
100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

