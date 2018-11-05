Get into the holiday spirit at two upcoming Peddler's Village events

Peddler's Village in Bucks County will begin holiday celebrations Friday evening, with the new Kick Off to the Holidays event, ahead of the village's annual Grand Illumination Celebration.

Both are family-friendly, free to attend and will put attendees in the holiday spirit early.

Friday night, Mrs. Claus will visit Peddler's Village. She'll arrive at 5:30 p.m. to take photos and help kids write letters to Santa.

Then at 6:30 p.m., Mrs. Claus will lead a parade through the village to Giggleberry Fair, where there will be a sing-along and a tree lighting ceremony.

The event will also include complimentary ornament-making, hot chocolate and cookies.

Friday, Nov. 9

6-9 p.m. | Free to attend

Peddler's Village

2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA 18938



On Friday, Nov. 16, Santa will flip the switch to illuminate Peddler's Village with one million jewel-colored lights.



Afterwards, attendees can sip on complimentary warm apple cider and roast marshmallows. Also, there will be 50 gingerbread houses on display in the Village Gazebo (through Saturday, Jan. 5).

The village shops will stay open until 10 p.m. that night, for holiday shoppers looking to pick up gifts while visiting.

Extended holiday shopping hours will officially begin Friday, Nov. 23. The village will stay open until 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 7 p.m. on Sundays.

Friday, Nov. 16

Lights go on at 6:15 p.m. | Free to attend

Peddler's Village

2400 Street Road, New Hope, PA 18938

