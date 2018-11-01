More Culture:

November 01, 2018

PHOTOS: A first look at the completely-reimagined Bourse Marketplace

Calling to mind New York's Chelsea Market, this massive Philadelphia landmark will feature 30 vendors

Thom Carroll
By Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Philadelphia Bourse
Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Bourse has just undergone a major, multi-million dollar renovation. Here's a first-look photo guide to the many vendors that have already started serving, two weeks before the grand reopening.

In exactly two weeks, The Bourse Marketplace will officially open its doors with a grand reopening. Already, more than half of its vendors – 17 of them – are up and running in the massive, bright, indoor food hall. 

The multi-million dollar renovations of the historic building on Independence Mall in Philadelphia have put the upscale-but-casual space in a league with New York's Chelsea Market. 

Here is a link to the full list expected to open in the coming weeks. With the diverse range of cultures and traditions represented by the food hall vendors, The Bourse will likely become a hub for Old City visitors.

PhillyVoice photographer Thom Carroll took a stroll through the food hall and stopped by each of the vendors open for business. Here's what's cooking at The Bourse: 

Carroll - The Philadelphia BourseThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The newly-renovated Bourse Marketplace will feature a total of 30 vendors by the grand opening on Nov. 15.

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse LaloThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

LaLo - Creates restaurant-quality Filipino comfort food in the fast-paced setting of the Bourse food court. The main dish is the Inihaw - it comes with grilled chicken or pork with inihaw sauce and atchara over garlic rice. The second dish is the Lumpia Shanghai - pork, lemongrass and veggies wrapped and fried with a house sweet chili sauce.

RELATED: The Bourse Marketplace will officially open in November | The Bourse Marketplace expands vendor line-up | The Bourse Marketplace makeover includes 27 new eateries, some with bars

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Chaat and ChaiThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Chaat and Chai, an Indian street-food inspired vendor, is one of only a few places in Philadelphia where these dishes are served. Chana Chaat, at bottom left, is traditional dish consisting of chickpeas, butternut squash, red onions, tomatoes, mint-coriander chutney, tamarind-date chutney, pomegranates, crunchies and chaat masala. Cauliflower Chaat Rolls (top right) are South Indian layered bread with cabbage, pickles, red onions, tomatoes, mint-coriander chutney, tamarind-date chutney and chaat masala.

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Olive with a TwistThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Olive with a Twist is a gourmet pantry offering varieties of cheeses, olive oils and sauces, with a deli that uses many of its own items to create custom, specialty sandwiches. The Prague Smoked Duet is a mashup of Schiller & Weber smoked turkey, Prague smoked ham, Norwegian Swiss, store made red pepper pesto, topped with red onions, tomato and arugula.

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Bronze Table by Vera PastaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Bronze Table by Vera Pasta, the first retail location of the Vera Pasta company of West Chester, serves made-from-scratch items including bronze-cut pasta that is made fresh daily. Pictured are the meatball salad, chicken cutlet panini and pomodoro tagliatelle.

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Mi & Yu Noodle BarThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Mi & Yu Noodle Bar specializes in customizable, artisanal ramen, udon and pho with many gluten-free and peanut-free options. This ramen noodle bowl has 5-spice BBQ pork with an adobo duck broth. With origins in Baltimore, everything at Mi & Yu – including the sauces and marinades – is made in-house and are without MSG.

Carroll - The Philadelphia BourseThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Some of the centrally-located seating options at the Philadelphia Bourse food court.

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Mighty MeltThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Mighty Melt, a collaborative venture of the South Philly English pie shop, Staygazy, and the Mighty Bread Company, serves gourmet grilled cheese and beef-fat fries. Pictured is the Brick House sandwich with taleggio, braised beef, roasted mushrooms and onion jam on a rosemary peppercorn sourdough. It's served with curry lemongrass pickled Brussels sprouts.

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Barrys BunsThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Barry's Buns is an all-natural, made-from-scratch bakery. Originating in Chestnut Hill, this husband-and-wife-operated business specializes in cinnamon and sticky buns. Pictured is a sampling of buns and baked goods.

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse TakoreanThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Takorean, which serves Korean tacos and bowls, started as a food truck in Washington D.C. in 2010. Pictured are the chili lime green bean and mushroom tacos with kimchi-style pickled cabbage, lime sour cream, and a house-made hot sauce topped with sesame seeds, cilantro and crunchy shallots.

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse KamoonThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Ka'moon serves traditional Egyptian food with Halal meats and a variety of vegetarian options made-fresh to order. Pictured is the organic salad bowl with fava bean falafel and the chicken schwarma.

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse GrubhouseThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Originally opened in South Philadelphia in 2013, Grubhouse serves breakfast all day, as well as lunch and dinner. All beers are from southern breweries, in addition to Bloody Marys and mimosas. Pictured is the hot chicken and waffle: Nashville-style hot chicken and a waffle with country gravy and bourbon maple syrup.

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Menagerie CoffeeThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Menagerie Coffee features beans from Dogwood and Elixer roasters. It serves specialty, direct-trade coffee, pastries from Machine Shop Boulangerie and house-made cookies.

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Rustica RosticceriaThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Rustica Rosticceria is an authentic sandwich shop offering slow-cooked meats and a variety of traditional side dishes. Pictured is the rotisserie chicken with mashed potatoes and mac and cheese.

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Marino Brother's CheesesteaksThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Marino Brother's Cheesesteaks - Originally opened in the Philadelphia Bourse in1982 offers classic steaks and fries. Pictured is the roasted-pepper cheesesteak with classic “Jersey Shore” fries.

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Prescription ChickenThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The goal at Prescription Chicken is to get really delicious chicken soup to people and help cure all of their ailments. Pictured is the grandma-style, traditional noodle soup with matzo ball.

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Kari's Tea BarThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Kari's Tea Bar specializes in loose leaf and brewed tea, Kari's Tea Bar sources and blends all of its tea from organic and fair trade suppliers, famers and co-ops. Get you favorite served hot or cold.

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Scoop DeVilleThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Scoop DeVille, a Philly-based small batch ice cream parlor, features dozens of items made in-house and at its original Walnut Street location. It's known for create-your-own flavor soft serve ice cream, milkshakes and frozen treats.

Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Penzeys SpicesThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Penzeys Spices - A family-owned spice and seasoning company from Wisconsin that believes “Cooking is Kindness and Kindness really can change the world.” Penzeys loves to help home cooks find the ingredients for the everyday meals that draw family and friends to the table.

Carroll - The Philadelphia BourseThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Built in the 1890s, the Philadelphia Bourse just underwent a multi-million dollar renovation and will hold its grand reopening on Nov. 17.


Thom Carroll

Thom Carroll
PhillyVoice Staff

thom@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Philadelphia Bourse Philadelphia Lunch Openings Restaurants Old City Food Markets Eateries

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Golden Tate flew to Philadelphia with Eagles fans on his flight after being traded
103018_Golden-Tate_usat

Holiday

From train conductors to mascots, here are the best Philly-themed Halloween costumes
Carroll - Halloween Decorations

Controversies

Philly police investigate photo that allegedly shows officer wearing blackface
Stock_Carroll - Philadelphia Police Car

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: My favorite Halloween costume as a kid was...
103018_Malcolm-Scream

Health News

The scientific reason you can’t eat just one piece of Halloween candy
candy-addiction-flickr

Elections

Here's the lone ballot question Philadelphia voters must decide
Stock_Carroll - City Hall

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.