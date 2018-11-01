PHOTOS: A first look at the completely-reimagined Bourse Marketplace

In exactly two weeks, The Bourse Marketplace will officially open its doors with a grand reopening. Already, more than half of its vendors – 17 of them – are up and running in the massive, bright, indoor food hall.

The multi-million dollar renovations of the historic building on Independence Mall in Philadelphia have put the upscale-but-casual space in a league with New York's Chelsea Market.

Here is a link to the full list expected to open in the coming weeks. With the diverse range of cultures and traditions represented by the food hall vendors, The Bourse will likely become a hub for Old City visitors.

PhillyVoice photographer Thom Carroll took a stroll through the food hall and stopped by each of the vendors open for business. Here's what's cooking at The Bourse:

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The newly-renovated Bourse Marketplace will feature a total of 30 vendors by the grand opening on Nov. 15.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice LaLo - Creates restaurant-quality Filipino comfort food in the fast-paced setting of the Bourse food court. The main dish is the Inihaw - it comes with grilled chicken or pork with inihaw sauce and atchara over garlic rice. The second dish is the Lumpia Shanghai - pork, lemongrass and veggies wrapped and fried with a house sweet chili sauce.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Chaat and Chai, an Indian street-food inspired vendor, is one of only a few places in Philadelphia where these dishes are served. Chana Chaat, at bottom left, is traditional dish consisting of chickpeas, butternut squash, red onions, tomatoes, mint-coriander chutney, tamarind-date chutney, pomegranates, crunchies and chaat masala. Cauliflower Chaat Rolls (top right) are South Indian layered bread with cabbage, pickles, red onions, tomatoes, mint-coriander chutney, tamarind-date chutney and chaat masala.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Olive with a Twist is a gourmet pantry offering varieties of cheeses, olive oils and sauces, with a deli that uses many of its own items to create custom, specialty sandwiches. The Prague Smoked Duet is a mashup of Schiller & Weber smoked turkey, Prague smoked ham, Norwegian Swiss, store made red pepper pesto, topped with red onions, tomato and arugula.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Bronze Table by Vera Pasta, the first retail location of the Vera Pasta company of West Chester, serves made-from-scratch items including bronze-cut pasta that is made fresh daily. Pictured are the meatball salad, chicken cutlet panini and pomodoro tagliatelle.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The Mi & Yu Noodle Bar specializes in customizable, artisanal ramen, udon and pho with many gluten-free and peanut-free options. This ramen noodle bowl has 5-spice BBQ pork with an adobo duck broth. With origins in Baltimore, everything at Mi & Yu – including the sauces and marinades – is made in-house and are without MSG.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Some of the centrally-located seating options at the Philadelphia Bourse food court.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Mighty Melt, a collaborative venture of the South Philly English pie shop, Staygazy, and the Mighty Bread Company, serves gourmet grilled cheese and beef-fat fries. Pictured is the Brick House sandwich with taleggio, braised beef, roasted mushrooms and onion jam on a rosemary peppercorn sourdough. It's served with curry lemongrass pickled Brussels sprouts.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Barry's Buns is an all-natural, made-from-scratch bakery. Originating in Chestnut Hill, this husband-and-wife-operated business specializes in cinnamon and sticky buns. Pictured is a sampling of buns and baked goods.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Takorean, which serves Korean tacos and bowls, started as a food truck in Washington D.C. in 2010. Pictured are the chili lime green bean and mushroom tacos with kimchi-style pickled cabbage, lime sour cream, and a house-made hot sauce topped with sesame seeds, cilantro and crunchy shallots.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Ka'moon serves traditional Egyptian food with Halal meats and a variety of vegetarian options made-fresh to order. Pictured is the organic salad bowl with fava bean falafel and the chicken schwarma.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Originally opened in South Philadelphia in 2013, Grubhouse serves breakfast all day, as well as lunch and dinner. All beers are from southern breweries, in addition to Bloody Marys and mimosas. Pictured is the hot chicken and waffle: Nashville-style hot chicken and a waffle with country gravy and bourbon maple syrup.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Menagerie Coffee features beans from Dogwood and Elixer roasters. It serves specialty, direct-trade coffee, pastries from Machine Shop Boulangerie and house-made cookies.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Rustica Rosticceria is an authentic sandwich shop offering slow-cooked meats and a variety of traditional side dishes. Pictured is the rotisserie chicken with mashed potatoes and mac and cheese.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Marino Brother's Cheesesteaks - Originally opened in the Philadelphia Bourse in1982 offers classic steaks and fries. Pictured is the roasted-pepper cheesesteak with classic “Jersey Shore” fries. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice The goal at Prescription Chicken is to get really delicious chicken soup to people and help cure all of their ailments. Pictured is the grandma-style, traditional noodle soup with matzo ball. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Kari's Tea Bar specializes in loose leaf and brewed tea, Kari's Tea Bar sources and blends all of its tea from organic and fair trade suppliers, famers and co-ops. Get you favorite served hot or cold. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Scoop DeVille, a Philly-based small batch ice cream parlor, features dozens of items made in-house and at its original Walnut Street location. It's known for create-your-own flavor soft serve ice cream, milkshakes and frozen treats. Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Penzeys Spices - A family-owned spice and seasoning company from Wisconsin that believes “Cooking is Kindness and Kindness really can change the world.” Penzeys loves to help home cooks find the ingredients for the everyday meals that draw family and friends to the table.