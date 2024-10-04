'Abbott Elementary,' 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' seemingly confirm crossover episode

Two popular sitcoms set in Philly are about to collide: a crossover between "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Abbott Elementary" appears imminent based on set photos.

Rob McElhenney shared the pictures on social media Thursday, which show himself and stars from both television shows posing on set.

The first photo has McElhenney, who co-created and stars in "It's Always Sunny," with his co-star Charlie Day and "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson in front of the fictional Willard R. Abbott Public School.

Another picture shows the three joined by "It's Always Sunny" star Danny DeVito and "Abbott" actors Tyler James Williams and William Stanford Davis, all in their respective characters' costumes.

In July, Brunson announced at a Comic-Con panel that "Abbott Elementary" would crossover with another show while staying mum on additional details.

"We will be doing an interesting crossover this season," Brunson said at the panel. "I'm not gonna tell you with who, or with what, or when, but it's really exciting and I think it'll change television as we know it."

Instant fan speculation revolved around "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," a natural fit as both shows have roots in Philly. Both shows also air on Disney-owned networks, with "Abbott" on ABC and "It's Always Sunny" on FXX.

McElhenney and Brunson, both Philly natives, publicly flirted with the idea of a collaboration in February after McElhenney compared the infamous Willy's Chocolate Experience debacle to a hypothetical crossover episode between the two shows.

Brunson responded to McElhenney's post with an Instagram story saying: "Just say the word," adding "I love you guys."

It is unclear what form the crossover will take, whether it will be a single episode on one of the shows or multiple episodes across both. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 17 is currently in production, while "Abbott Elementary" season 4 will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 9.