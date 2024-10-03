What to stream: 'Love is Blind' D.C. season and 'Bridesmaids'

With dozens of shows premiering every month, it's never easy to keep up with new content, especially when you're a serial re-watcher like me or you're really just waiting for "The White Lotus" to finally come back with a new season.

But fall is the golden season of television after the summer dry spell. If you're glued to the couch for unscripted content, "Love is Blind" and "The Golden Bachelorette" are starting back up. For sitcom fans, there's a new season of the witty hometown favorite "Abbott Elementary." And if you need a comfort movie to watch for the umpteenth time, "Bridesmaids" has made it's way back to the Netflix catalogue.

Here's our October streaming guide:

Love is Blind

On the heels of "Love is Blind: UK," which aired in August and had the internet screaming for a few days, the American series is back with a season of contestants from the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore area. Couples start dating in pods, hoping to get engaged after 10 days without ever seeing each other. This cast includes a journalist, quantum physicist and a few real estate agents.

If there's a proposal, then they finally meet in person. Then, the couple spends a few days on a honeymoon-style vacation and live together before heading to the alter — all in the span of about a month. On their wedding day, they decide if they want to take the plunge into marriage, keep boyfriend/girlfriend status or end it.

Episodes premiere throughout the month, so we can't say for sure how it will all turn out, but you're guaranteed laughter, tears and an almost-definite chance of poking fun at another Mid-Atlantic city. (As a former D.C. resident, I can't wait). The first episodes dropped Wednesday on Netflix.

Bridesmaids

My all-time favorite sick-day movie returned to Netflix this month. Long before she resurrected her performance as Kamala Harris on "Saturday Night Live," Maya Rudolph teamed up with 'SNL' alums and other hilarious women to throw a wedding.

Kristen Wiig plays Annie, a washed-up bakery owner who's named maid of honor when her best friend Lillian (Rudolph) gets engaged. But things go awry when Lillian's new friend, Helen (Rose Byrne), competes for her attention. Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ellie Kemper and Melissa McCarthy make up the rest of the bridesmaid crew (and arguably steal the show) and hijinks ensue throughout the engagement party, dress selection, bachelorette party and bridal shower.

I'd personally double feature it with "Wine Country," a Netflix original about a group who used to waitress together that goes on a 50th birthday trip. (Rudolph also stars, so you can pretend it's the sequel taking place 10 years later).

The Golden Bachelorette

More reality TV, yay! As much as I love a good documentary or snobby historical drama, I'm clearly a sucker for a good non-scripted show, and "The Golden Bachelorette" is no exception. The series stars 61-year-old Joan Vassos and 24 men vying for her affection (including audience fave Charles Ling of Malvern). Vassos was a contestant on "The Golden Bachelor" last year, but she left the show after only a few episodes to be home with her daughter who had just given birth.

We left off last week with Joan and her men going to prom and a one-on-one date at Disneyland. For the next episode, the crew jets off on a trip to Las Vegas, competes in a kickball tournament and takes a romantic horseback ride through the countryside. Plus, Gerry Turner, the Golden Bachelor himself, makes a guest appearance to offer Joan some advice. Episodes premiere weekly on ABC and Hulu.

Abbott Elementary

The new season of the irreverent comedy about a Philly school premieres Wednesday, Oct. 9. With eager-to-please educator Janine Teagues (Philly native Quinta Brunson), incompetent principal Ava Coleman (Janelle James), a number of goofball teachers and a weird, witty janitor, it's been a joy on the screen since it premiered in 2021.

We last saw Janine and fellow teacher Gregory (Tyler James Williams) kissing after three long seasons of a slow-burn romance, and it's finally time to pick back up where they left off. This season, the cast is also taking on class pets, ringworm and a visit from a district human resources team member.

I'm convinced the show is funniest for Philadelphians, but with multiple Emmy awards, it's really a win for anyone anywhere. Episodes premiere weekly on ABC and Hulu.