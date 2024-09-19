During 'The Golden Bachelorette' premiere, Malvern's Charles L. gains fans and a rose

At the time when Bachelor Nation may have needed him the most, a local contestant emerged as a new franchise darling during "The Golden Bachelorette" series premiere.

Charles L., a 66-year-old retired data analyst from Malvern, made his debut during Wednesday's episode of the dating show spinoff. The father of two connected with lead Joan Vassos, 61, as they shared tea and jokes, and he earned fans on social media for his sweet demeanor and his pure awe of the Bachelor Mansion set. Plus, he received a rose, so fans can continue following his journey for love.

The episode was a tearjerker from the start, as Vassos explained how she lost her husband to pancreatic cancer after 33 years together. Many of her 24 suitors also shared tragic tales of losing their own partners, including Charles — whose last name has not been released by ABC and whose Bachelorette bio previously stated he was from Philadelphia. He said six years ago he lost his wife, who he described as his "first and only love." Charles has been lonely ever since, and his daughters encouraged him to try to find love again.

"I hope that Joan will know that I am very honest, nice, humorous, and if I can brag to say, pretty handsome," he told cameras.

That humor was on full display when he stepped out of the limo for the first time to greet Vassos, and said, "I’m 66 years old, but I look like 36."

The first nights of filming in the Bachelor franchise can often take all night, with rose ceremonies happening as the sun comes up. And much to fans' delight, Charles seemed to pass the time by walking around the Bachelor Mansion, where the contestants reside for the first days of their journey, and exclaiming in awe at the opulent abode.

"It’s real nice," Charles said, admiring the Le Creuset pots and other kitchen appliances in the mansion. "Oh, boy! They have a humongous refrigerator."

Charles also had an early camaraderie with his fellow contestants and showed off his tight family ties when one of his daughters made him a video wishing him luck on his journey. Charles also shared a romantic cup of tea with Vassos, and she reciprocated by giving him a rose during the ceremony, while six others were sent home. Charles further endeared himself to Bachelor Nation with his humility during the rose ceremony as he appeared to mouth a surprised "Me?" when Vassos called his name. Mark Anderson, the future father-in-law of "Bachelor" star Joey Graziadei, also nabbed a rose.

Charles' first night earned him plenty of fans, who posted on social media that Charles is "precious" and the "cutest man." They also called for him to appear on a future "Golden" edition of the "Bachelor in Paradise" spinoff and called for him to meet "Golden Bachelor" fan favorites, like Delco's Susan Noles. Here's what Charles' new fan club was saying on X, formerly Twitter:

Charles joins the ranks of recent Pennsylvania-based Bachelor franchise contestants who made a splash on night one. Brett Harris, of Lancaster County, was eliminated in the premiere of Jenn Tran's season, but his humor earned him fans online and a potential ticket to the next season of "Bachelor in Paradise."

The levity brought on by the wholesome "Golden Bachelorette" premiere — which even featured a group pickleball match — was much-needed by Bachelor Nation, who have been watching the nasty fallout of "The Bachelorette" season, which ended earlier this month with a contentious breakup between Tran and her final rose recipient, Devin Strader. Subsequently, it came out that Strader had been arrested in 2017 on accusations that he burglarized his ex-girlfriend's home and also had a restraining order against him, leading to questions about how he made it through the casting process.

"The Golden Bachelorette" airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. Here's what's coming up this season:

