Pa. 'Bachelorette' contestant Brett Harris shares DMs, says social media response has been 'overwhelming'

During Tuesday's episode of "The Bachelorette," lead Jenn Tran faced many of her former suitors in front of a live audience. The cast of rejected bachelors at the "Men Tell All" included Lancaster County's Brett Harris, who was on the dating show for a short time — but whose star power has eclipsed many of the men who had longer tenures.

At the "Men Tell All" — a pretaped episode where contestants rehash the drama and breakups of the season — host Jesse Palmer singled out Harris for a segment in which they read aloud some of the most cheeky social media messages that he received from fans who enjoyed his appearance during July's Season 21 premiere, which happened to be the same night he went home without a rose.

RELATED: 'Bachelorette' contestant from Pa. misses out on rose in premiere, but gains fans on social media

Harris, a former Millersville University football player, is originally from Fairfield, Adams County, and now resides in Manheim, Lancaster County. The 28-year-old health and safety manager was among the 25 hopefuls vying for Tran's heart this season of "The Bachelorette," and was one of seven men sent packing at the end of the premiere.

Harris may have only gotten mere minutes of screen time across the two-hour episode, but with his comical catchphrase ("I'm not everybody's cup of tea, but I'm always tea") and ability to do a split, he did not go quietly. Since his debut, social media users lamented Harris' early exit, called for his turn as "The Bachelor" — or at least a spot in the "Bachelor in Paradise" spinoff — and even made T-shirts inspired by him.

The "Men Tell All" began with Palmer acknowledging Harris' newfound social media fame.

"Brett, I got to give it to you, man, I don't know if any of the other guys got as much love as you did on social media," Palmer said.

This point was driven home by fans cheering in the audience with signs saying "It's a Brett summer" — referring to this summer's phenomenon sparked by a Charli XCX album — and another sign telling Harris to "check your DMs."

Harris said the response has been "overwhelming."

"I consider myself a pretty private guy, and that's out the window now," said Harris, who now boasts over 15,000 followers on Instagram.

Palmer then shared some messages Harris received from "very friendly" fans of his. They started out tame enough, with "You are suchhh a stud" and "Ur so hot. Just thought u should know." Things soon got a bit more intense, as one fan described a particularly NSFW way they would comfort Harris for not getting a rose.

"I said, 'I really appreciate the kindness, but my mom's watching, but that's very generous,'" Harris said.

The final DM was pretty straightforward: "Hi, do you do foot content?"

"I don't do foot content ... yet," Harris said with a laugh.

Harris' latest appearance continues a busy summer for the formerly private guy, as he was invited to "Bachelor" alum Nick Viall's "Viall Files" podcast last month. There, he shared his admiration for one of Philly's finest, former Eagles star Jason Kelce — for helping to spark more body diversity in popular culture and boosting his confidence.

"I’m representing my offensive linemen on the show, for sure," Harris said on the podcast. "Jason Kelce has paved the way for me to be able to be here. I’ll forever be grateful for that man."

Despite fans' campaigns, Harris was not chosen to be the next "Bachelor" — that honor is going to Grant Ellis, who made it just a wee bit farther on the season. As a fan favorite though, Harris could easily score himself a ticket to "Bachelor in Paradise," a summer spinoff that welcomes outcasts from across the "Bachelor" franchise and is returning next year after skipping this summer. Two of Harris' fellow contestants, Jonathon Johnson and Hakeem Moulton, were already invited to "BIP" during the "Men Tell All."

ABC executive Robert Mills insinuated that Harris will get his own invite soon enough, so it'll be up to him whether he heads to the beaches of Mexico to look for love. Maybe they'll even announce it live during next week's "Bachelorette" finale episode.

Harris previously addressed whether he would go on "BIP" during a July interview on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast. That podcast just-so-happens to be co-hosted by Joe Amabile, who (like Harris) was eliminated during the first night of "The Bachelorette," but became a fan favorite and was invited to "BIP," where he met his wife. A nice foreshadowing for Harris, perhaps?

"I have honestly never watched 'Paradise,' but I have been filled in because all my friends are telling me that I have to go," Harris said on the podcast. "I heard that it’s on a beach and you get to wear swim trunks and drink beer. Those are some good things, so it sounds like it checks all the boxes. If the opportunity presented itself, it’s definitely something I would lean toward if I was still single."

Harris' goofy segment on the "Men Tell All," which can be streamed on Hulu, further ignited his fans' love for him — as evidenced by posts on X (formerly Twitter):