David Corenswet says he bulked up to 230 pounds for 'Superman' role

David Corenswet is opening up about the intense physical transformation he underwent in preparation to play the Man of Steel.

The Philadelphia native actor said he bulked up to more than 230 pounds to play the titular superhero in next summer's highly anticipated DC Studios movie, "Superman." Corenswet talked about how the weight gain affected his body and his fashion sense on the latest episode of the "Manly Things (Sort Of)" podcast, which premiered Sunday.

Corenswet said that at the "peak" of his "bulk" he weighed around 238 pounds, but he slimmed down a little before playing Superman.

"I slowly lost weight before we started shooting," he said. "I started shooting at about 228, 230 ... I know I wanted this to be my excuse to see what it felt like to gain essentially as much weight as I could."

He described the experience as "awesome," and also discussed how it impacted his clothing choices.



"I put on one of those crew neck sweatshirts," Corenswet said, referring to the Champion brand. "... Like an XL or double XL — and I was like, ‘I fill this out. This is amazing.’ I didn’t fit into any of my pants."

Filming for "Superman" began Feb. 29 and lasted five months. In May, the "Superman" cast's personal trainer, Paolo Mascitti, praised Corenswet's commitment to training in an Instagram post. When filming wrapped up in July, Corenswet celebrated by rewarding himself with some sweet treats after months of staying in superhero shape.

Corenswet, who graduated from the Shipley School in Bryn Mawr and attended the University of Pennsylvania before studying at the Juilliard School, has had quite the busy year. He appeared in the romantic musical "The Greatest Hits" in April and played a villain in the summer blockbuster "Twisters." He also appeared in the Apple TV+ show "Lady in the Lake," which premiered in July. He reportedly injured his shoulder while filming an elaborate dance number for the miniseries, director Alma Har’el told TVLine, but took it like a "hero" and was fine in no time.

"Superman," directed by James Gunn, is scheduled to be released July 11, 2025. It will be the first film in the new DC Universe franchise of movies, television shows and video games set in the same fictional continuity.