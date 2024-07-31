More Culture:

July 31, 2024

David Corenswet wraps 'Superman' shoot and celebrates by eating a brownie

The Philly native will make his superhero debut when the highly anticipated movie releases next summer.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities David Corenswet
David Corenswet Superman @jamesgunn/Instagram

Philly native David Corenswet (center) plays the lead role of Superman with Rachel Brosnahan (left) as Lois Lane in a film written and directed by James Gunn (right). Corenswet celebrated the end of the five-month shoot with a cheeky Instagram story.

After getting in Superman shape, David Corenswet rewarded himself with some sweet treats to mark the end of filming the highly anticipated DC Studios movie.

Lead actors in superhero movies famously have strict training regiments and diets to prepare for their roles, with Corenswet having gone through a significant physical transformation for "Superman." On the actor's Instagram story, the Philly native took a large bite of a chocolate brownie for the camera. 

MORE: Kat Dennings' new sitcom 'Shifting Gears' with Tim Allen is picked up by ABC

Production on "Superman" wrapped Tuesday, according to writer and director James Gunn. Filming began Feb. 29 and lasted five months, with the bulk of production taking place in Cleveland. Corenswet was spotted and photographed on set in both his Superman and Clark Kent costumes.

David Corenswet celebrates the wrap of Superman with brownies.
byu/MayorOfNightCity insuperman

"I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much," Gunn wrote on social media. "And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor."

Along with Cleveland, filming locations included Cincinnati; Macon, Georgia; and Svalbard, Norway. "Superman" will be the first film in the new DC Universe franchise of movies, television shows and video games set in the same fictional continuity.

Corenswet has already had a prolific year, appearing in the romantic musical "The Greatest Hits" in April and making a villainous turn in the summer blockbuster "Twisters." He also appears in the Apple TV+ show "Lady in the Lake," which premiered earlier this month. "Superman" is scheduled to be released July 11, 2025. 

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities David Corenswet Philadelphia Superman Movies

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Dr Soans Talking with Patient

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement

Just In

Must Read

Government

Free IRS Direct File tax program will be available in Pa. in 2025
IRS direct file

Sponsored

Free, family-friendly concerts to take place this summer in Camden County parks
Limited - Dave Matthews Tribute Band in Camden County Parks

Health Stories

After seeing a high-speed, 3-car crash in Vermont, a Temple Hospital resident rushed to aid the people injured
Kiley Nygren Temple

Movies

Before being 'Superman,' David Corenswet is a villain in 'Twisters'
David Corenswet Twisters

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies are still on the lookout for bullpen arms
Dave Dombrowski Phillies May 2024 Column

Festivals

Philly Fringe Festival returns Sept. 5-29 with over 300 shows
Philly Fringe Festival 2024

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved