David Corenswet wraps 'Superman' shoot and celebrates by eating a brownie

After getting in Superman shape, David Corenswet rewarded himself with some sweet treats to mark the end of filming the highly anticipated DC Studios movie.

Lead actors in superhero movies famously have strict training regiments and diets to prepare for their roles, with Corenswet having gone through a significant physical transformation for "Superman." On the actor's Instagram story, the Philly native took a large bite of a chocolate brownie for the camera.

Production on "Superman" wrapped Tuesday, according to writer and director James Gunn. Filming began Feb. 29 and lasted five months, with the bulk of production taking place in Cleveland. Corenswet was spotted and photographed on set in both his Superman and Clark Kent costumes.



"I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much," Gunn wrote on social media. "And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor."

Along with Cleveland, filming locations included Cincinnati; Macon, Georgia; and Svalbard, Norway. "Superman" will be the first film in the new DC Universe franchise of movies, television shows and video games set in the same fictional continuity.

Corenswet has already had a prolific year, appearing in the romantic musical "The Greatest Hits" in April and making a villainous turn in the summer blockbuster "Twisters." He also appears in the Apple TV+ show "Lady in the Lake," which premiered earlier this month. "Superman" is scheduled to be released July 11, 2025.