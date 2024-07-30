More Culture:

July 30, 2024

Kat Dennings' new sitcom 'Shifting Gears' with Tim Allen is picked up by ABC

The show will follow a widowed car restoration shop owner whose daughter and her kids move into his house.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Sitcoms
kat dennings abc series Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA

ABC has picked up 'Shifting Gears,' a new sitcom starring Bryn Mawr native Kat Dennings and Tim Allen.

ABC, home of the beloved sitcom "Abbott Elementary," will soon add some more Philly-area flair after greenlighting a series co-starring Kat Dennings. 

Dennings — the Bryn Mawr native known for roles in CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls" and the "Thor" movies from Marvel Studios  will act alongside Tim Allen in the sitcom "Shifting Gears," Deadline reported. She will also be a producer on the project. The multi-camera comedy is the first pilot order for ABC this season, and the only one moving forward so far.

MORE: 'Abbott Elementary' will have a crossover episode with another TV show next season

ABC originally ordered the "Shifting Gears" pilot in March. Since then, the show has undergone some changes. Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully, who were originally announced as writers and executive producers, have exited the series, Variety reported. The network is searching for a new showrunner. Also, Froy Gutierrez was previously announced to be playing a character named Nick, but that role is being recast and will be announced at a later date. 

The official logline for the "Shifting Gears" reveals that Allen stars as Matt, "the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter (Dennings) and her teenage kids move into his house, the real restoration begins." The cast also includes Daryl "Chill" Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter and Barrett Margolis as Georgia.

Dennings grew up in Penn Cottage in Wynnewood. She briefly attended Friends Central School in Lower Merion Township — apparently only for a half-day — but was ultimately homeschooled. She graduated high school at 14 and moved to Los Angeles with her family to pursue an acting career. Her big-screen credits include "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "The House Bunny" and "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist."

"Shifting Gears" is Dennings' first network sitcom role since "2 Broke Girls" was canceled in 2017. Since then, Dennings led the Hulu comedy "Dollface" from 2019 to 2022, and reprised her "Thor" role in the Disney+ Marvel Cinematic Universe shows "WandaVision" and "What If...?" Allen is most famous for his 1990s sitcom "Home Improvement." His 2010s sitcom "Last Man Standing" aired on ABC from 2011 to 2018, when it moved to Fox. The show ended in 2021.

Whenever it comes to the small screen, "Shifting Gears" will bolster ABC's slim scripted comedy roster, which includes "Abbott Elementary" — returning for its fourth season Oct. 9 — and "The Conners" — which will end after an abbreviated seventh season.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Sitcoms Philadelphia Kat Dennings Entertainment ABC Bryn Mawr Montgomery County

Videos

Featured

Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement
Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Adventure awaits you in Crawford County this summer

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Ohio brewery sues Pa. over 'protectionist' rules for beer sales
Pennsylvania Beer Lawsuit

Sponsored

Ireland's rich blend of history, culture, and natural wonders awaits both returning visitors and first-timers
Limited - Eyeries

Prevention

First blood test for colorectal cancer offers a less invasive screening option than colonoscopies
colorectal cancer blood test

TV

'Abbott Elementary' to have a crossover episode with another TV show
Abbott Elementary crossover

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies are still on the lookout for bullpen arms
Dave Dombrowski Phillies May 2024 Column

Performances

Bruce Springsteen, Zach Bryan and Pink: Your guide to August concerts in Philly
bruce springsteen august concerts philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved