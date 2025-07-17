Former Philly police officer Mark Dial, who fatally shot Eddie Irizarry, released on parole after sentencing

Former Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial was granted immediate parole Thursday after being sentenced to 9.5 months to 2 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Eddie Irizarry during a traffic stop in Kensington in August 2023.

Dial, 29, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in May and served 10 months in prison while he awaited sentencing. He was also found guilty of reckless endangerment and a weapons charge, but was ruled not guilty of third-degree murder — his most serious charge.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said sentencing guidelines for this type of crime can range from 4.5 to 12 years in prison. He added that Dial's sentencing even falls below the mitigated range of 3.5 years, which is usually for people who plead guilty or cooperate during an investigation.

"I am deeply disappointed with this outcome ... for a defendant who did not accept responsibility by pleading guilty," Krasner said at a news conference Thursday. "It's way below the bottom end of the sentencing guidelines." On Aug. 14, Dial and partner Michael Morris began following Irizarry, 27, for erratic driving and pulled him over on the 100 block of East Willard Street in Kensington when he went the wrong way down a one-way street. Both officers got out and yelled to Irizarry to show his hands, and Dial fired six shots seconds later.

In body camera footage, Irizarry was seen holding a knife near his knee. However, he had not opened the windows or the door when Dial opened fire.

The case brought scrutiny to the Philadelphia Police Department after a preliminary report said Irizarry "lunged" at officers. But at a news conference two days later, former Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that claim was incorrect.

During his trial, prosecutors said Dial escalated a routine traffic stop as he drew his weapon immediately upon leaving his own vehicle. However, Dial's attorneys said he heard Morris shout that Irizarry had a gun and that his actions were justified under Pennsylvania law, which allows deadly force in fear of someone putting others in danger of dying.

Krasner initially filed first-degree murder charges against Dial, but those charges were dismissed by a municipal court judge in September 2023 on procedural grounds. Krasner then re-filed with third-degree murder charges.

Irizarry's family also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dial and Morris, as well as the Philadelphia Police Department and the city.