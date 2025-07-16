More News:

July 16, 2025

Photos of 2 suspects wanted in Grays Ferry block party shooting released by police

The July 7 shooting on South Etting Street killed three people and wounded nine others.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Police are seeking to identify two suspects wanted for their roles in the Grays Ferry block party shooting that left three people dead and nine others wounded on July 7.

The first suspect is in his late teens to early 20s and has a thin build and sideburns, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray head covering, black jacket, white T-shirt and black pants while carrying an Under Armour backpack.

The second suspect is in his late teens to early 20s and has an afro, police said. He was last seen wearing black track pants and a black shirt. He was carrying a black Nike backpack with silver bubble patterns on its straps.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of South Etting Street in Grays Ferry. Zahir Wylie, 23, of Overbrook; Jason Reese, 19, of Carroll Park; and Azir Harris, 24, of Sharswood, were killed.

The nine people wounded by gunfire ranged in age from 15 to 24. They include three minors and a 19-year-old man who was shot twice in the head and remains in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. A 10th person fell and was injured while running from the gunfire.

A $20,000 reward has been offered for anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any of the suspects. 

Last week, police released video of the shooting, which shows as many as five people firing guns as others flee, hide between parked cars and scramble for cover behind the porch walls of two rowhomes. The video appears to have been recorded on a front-door camera of a home on the block. 

The video circulated on social media before being released by police. A police spokesperson said last week that the footage is part of the police investigation, but declined further comment.

