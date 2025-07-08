Terrifying video shows suspects in South Philly shooting that killed 3 people and injured 9

A $20,000 reward is being been offered for information about the suspects in the shooting at a South Philly block party early Monday morning that killed three people and injured nine others.

Philadelphia police also on Tuesday released terrifying video of the shooting, showing as many as five gunman opening fire as others at the party fled, hid between parked cars and scrambled for cover behind the short porch walls of two rowhomes. The video, which appears to have been recorded on a front-door camera of a home on the 1500 block of South Etting Street in the Grays Ferry neighborhood, started to show up on social media accounts Monday prior to being released by police.

A police spokesperson said the footage is part of their investigation and declined to comment further on it.

The department identified the three people who are killed as 23-year-old Zahir Wylie, of Overbrook, who was shot in the chest; 19-year-old Jason Reese, of Carroll Park in West Philly, who was shot in the head; and 24-year-old Azir Harris, from Sharswood in North Philly, who was shot multiple times in the back.

The video includes audio of people screaming in fear as they duck for cover, piled atop one another on the porch of the home with the camera. Another mass of people attempt to hide on the porch next door.

Within seconds the screams are drowned out by a barrage of gunfire. Two of the shooters were on the porch with the camera. One male, standing closest to the security, cam sprays bullets from what seems to be an automatic weapon, with no regard for aim. Another suspect is dressed in black with a black skull cap and wearing a backpack that investigators believe could be distinct enough to identify him.

A third shooter is standing on the adjacent porch, and in the background of the video, two more suspects, dressed in light-colored clothing, open fire from the street.

All five shooters are aiming north, but the video does not show at whom they are aiming. The gunfire started at 12:57 a.m., police said, and officers responded to the scene at 1:05 a.m.

Among the people injured were three juveniles – two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl, police said. A 19-year old man was shot in the head and being treated at University of Pennsylvania Hospital. Five more people between ages 18-24 also were treated for injuries.

The $20,000 reword is for anyone with information that leads the arrest and conviction of any of the suspects. People can contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334; call or text the department's anonymous tipline at 215-686-TIPS; or provide details using this online form.

Managing Editor Jon Tuleya contributed to this article.