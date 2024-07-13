Philly's David Corenswet seen in costume on 'Superman' set

Big superhero productions come with a litany of set photos to excite the masses, and "Superman" starring Philly native David Corenswet is the latest to go under internet scrutiny.

Throughout June and July, Corenswet and his co-stars have been spotted on the Cleveland set of the superhero movie, and the public has been able to take an unfiltered look at Corenswet's take on the Man of Steel, critiquing his costume while also speculating on the plot.

While DC fans have already commented on Corenswet's Superman costume after the movie's writer and director James Gunn shared an official look at it, they've had mixed responses after seeing it in action in more candid photos from outlets including JustJared.

Commentators online have complimented the overall comic-book accuracy of Corenswet's suit, such as the red trunks and the yellow crest on the back of his cape.

On the other hand, criticisms of the costume aim at its design, particularly the lines, which commentators believe are unnecessary. A fair number of comments also argue that the costume looks baggy and loose, compared to the tighter costume worn by previous Superman actor Henry Cavill.

Observers point out that the suit could look very different in the final product, with color grading, reshoots and post-production CGI touch-ups perhaps addressing concerns. Superhero movie set photos tend to look silly out of context, such as a few shots of Corenswet preparing to take flight as Superman.

Photographer Erik Drost captured a few images of Corenswet as Superman's civilian alter ego Clark Kent. In these photos, Corenswet sports a pair of glasses and a broccoli-style haircut to distinguish himself from his secret superhero persona.

On Wednesday, the Greater Cleveland Partnership shared additional photos of Corenswet on set for a crowded scene in the fictional city of Metropolis. One curious photo shows Corenswet's Superman literally sinking to a new low.

On Friday and Saturday, filming moved to Progressive Field, where the production is shooting what appears to be a battle sequence. Those who are extremely sensitive to potential spoilers should exercise caution if they don't even want a hint of what's going on in these scenes.

Earlier this week, Gunn shared an image of the Superman emblem, also giving a reminder that the film will be released next year on July 11, 2025. Corenswet can be seen next on the big screen in "Twisters," which hits theaters July 19.