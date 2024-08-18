'Lady in the Lake' director says David Corenswet hurt his shoulder while filming dance sequence

David Corenswet may portray feats of superhuman strength as he battles bad guys in the upcoming "Superman" film, but the actor got tripped up — literally — by an inanimate object while filming a different project.

While working on a big dance sequence for the new Apple TV+ series "Lady in the Lake," the Philadelphia native slipped down the stairs and injured his shoulder, co-creator and director Alma Har’el told TVLine. Corenswet needed medical attention, and a choreographer had to fill in for parts of the scene.

Some spoilers are ahead for "Lady in the Lake" Episode 6.

"Lady in the Lake," which premiered last month, follows the disappearance of a young girl in Baltimore in 1966 — which intertwines the lives of two women, Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman) and Cleo Sherwood (Moses Ingram). The latest episode, which premiered Friday, includes a dream sequence featuring an elaborate dance number, that Maddie envisions while unconscious in the hospital.

Corenswet, who plays Maddie's ex-boyfriend Allan Durst, is among the dancers in the dream ballet. Dressed as a sailor, Corenswet was meant to perform a difficult tap-dancing sequence down the stairs, which made the crew apprehensive.

"We rehearsed it so much, and we were incredibly worried about him falling down the stairs and hurting himself," Har'el told TVLine.

To try to lessen the risk, the production team continually cleaned up the stairs, to make sure there was nothing Corenswet could slip on. But, during a break as Corenswet went to get coffee, he "crashed down the other stairs," Har'el said. He injured his shoulder, requiring medical attention, and had to stop filming for the day.

The production team decided that a choreographer who was similar in size to Corenswet could fill in for the rest of the shoot that day.

"They kind of look the same, and we’re going to use him," Har'el said of the choreographer. "We’ll take the costume from David, we’ll put it on him. And as we say it, we look, we see the paramedics just cut the shift open off of David’s body. ... That was a day to remember."

Har'el said that everything worked out with the dance scene — they used half of the earlier footage of Corenswet and half of the choreographer that looked like him — and that Corenswet is doing totally fine after his slip-up.

"He was a hero about it," she said of Corenswet.



This year has been a busy one for the rising star. Last month, Corenswet wrapped up production of "Superman," the first film in the new DC Universe cinematic franchise, which is scheduled to be released next July. He also appeared in the romantic musical "The Greatest Hits" in April and played a villain in the summer blockbuster "Twisters." The "Lady in the Lake" finale airs Friday.