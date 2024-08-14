'Superman' actor David Corenswet congratulates U.S. Olympic pommel horse hero who looks like Clark Kent

Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik has been called "Clark Kent" since he rose to fame at the Paris Games, and he just got a nod from the cinematic Superman: David Corenswet.

Nedoroscik, whose pommel horse performances earned him a pair of bronze medals, was interviewed in a video for Gold Meets Golden, a program that connects Olympic athletes and Hollywood stars for sports-related causes.

Nedoroscik said he was "humbled" by being called the "Clark Kent of gymnastics," a moniker he gained by removing his glasses before performing his pommel horse routines. At the end of the interview, Nedoroscik received a surprise video greeting from Corenswet.

In true Gold Meets Golden style, we're connecting 2 new Clark Kents… with a BIG surprise at the end for our favorite gymnast gamer! #PommelHorseLegacy Posted by Gold Meets Golden on Tuesday, August 13, 2024

"From one Clark Kent to another, thanks for bringing home a medal for the United States and for continuing to fight for truth, justice, and the core strength of fifty normal men," Corenswet said. "Thanks for being exceptional, man. Well done."

Nedoroscik responded with giddy laughter, calling the video from the Philly native "the coolest thing of all time."

The gymnast has been making the media rounds since returning home. On "The Tonight Show" on Tuesday, he addressed memes about him and solved a Rubik's cube in 15 seconds.

Corenswet recently wrapped up production of "Superman," celebrating the end of the shoot with a chocolate brownie. The actor was spotted and photographed on set in Cleveland in July in his Clark Kent look, sporting the character's iconic glasses.