More Culture:

August 14, 2024

'Superman' actor David Corenswet congratulates U.S. Olympic pommel horse hero who looks like Clark Kent

Stephen Nedoroscik, who won a pair of bronze medals in Paris, received a surprise message from the movie star during an interview for Gold Meet Golden.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities David Corenswet
Stephen Nedoroscik Superman Xinhua/Sipa USA

Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik drew comparisons to Clark Kent during the Paris Games. He later received a congratulatory message from David Corenswet, who plays Superman.

Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik has been called "Clark Kent" since he rose to fame at the Paris Games, and he just got a nod from the cinematic Superman: David Corenswet.

Nedoroscik, whose pommel horse performances earned him a pair of bronze medals, was interviewed in a video for Gold Meets Golden, a program that connects Olympic athletes and Hollywood stars for sports-related causes.

MORE: Dominic Sessa to play celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain in 'Tony' biopic

Nedoroscik said he was "humbled" by being called the "Clark Kent of gymnastics," a moniker he gained by removing his glasses before performing his pommel horse routines. At the end of the interview, Nedoroscik received a surprise video greeting from Corenswet.

In true Gold Meets Golden style, we're connecting 2 new Clark Kents… with a BIG surprise at the end for our favorite gymnast gamer! #PommelHorseLegacy

Posted by Gold Meets Golden on Tuesday, August 13, 2024

"From one Clark Kent to another, thanks for bringing home a medal for the United States and for continuing to fight for truth, justice, and the core strength of fifty normal men," Corenswet said. "Thanks for being exceptional, man. Well done."

Nedoroscik responded with giddy laughter, calling the video from the Philly native "the coolest thing of all time." 

The gymnast has been making the media rounds since returning home. On "The Tonight Show" on Tuesday, he addressed memes about him and solved a Rubik's cube in 15 seconds.

Corenswet recently wrapped up production of "Superman," celebrating the end of the shoot with a chocolate brownie. The actor was spotted and photographed on set in Cleveland in July in his Clark Kent look, sporting the character's iconic glasses.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities David Corenswet Philadelphia Superman Olympics

Videos

Featured

Limited - Navy Yard - Naval Surface Warfare Center Recruitment

Training program connects grads to federal admin roles starting at $26/hour
Limited - Visit NJ - Lucy

Test your Jersey Shore IQ with these little known facts about NJ's beach towns

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA to start reinstating parking fees at Regional Rail lots next month
septa regional rail 2024 schedule

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98, Rowan University reach unique education agreement
Limited - IBEW Local 98 Rowan

Women's Health

Most pregnant women do not drink enough water, study finds
Pregnant woman water

Music

Philly singer, hip-hop trio make Barack Obama's summer playlist
Obama playlist

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Which positional group is stronger than was perceived when training camp began?
Eagles-practice-Devin-White-080324

Parties

Philly's Dîner en Blanc returns Thursday, with 5,000 guests expected
diner en blanc philadelphia

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved