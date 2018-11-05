More Events:

November 05, 2018

Academy of Natural Sciences hosting Wild Wizarding Weekend

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Wild Wizarding Weekend Mike Servedio/Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

Abracadabra! The Academy of Natural Sciences conjures up magical beasts at Wild Wizarding Weekend, Nov. 25-27.

Warner Bros. Pictures' "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," the second of five new adventures in the Wizarding World created by J.K. Rowling, will officially hit theaters on Friday, Nov. 16.

Families excited for the movie may also be interested in the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University's Wild Wizarding Weekend, which will take place a week after the movie's release.

RELATED: You can view J.K. Rowling's handwritten "Harry Potter" manuscripts up close | CoverGirl cosmetics becomes largest makeup brand to be certified cruelty free

From Friday, Nov. 23, through Sunday, Nov. 25 – Thanksgiving weekend – there will be special activities at the museum inspired by the Harry Potter universe. Check out some of the weekend highlights below.

• Learn to use your wand in a workshop with Philly Improv Theatre.

• Discover the art of reading tea leaves and make your own tea blend to take home.

• Attend the "Fantastic Beasts of the Academy" live animal show with owls, snakes and the truth behind some well-known fictional beasts.

• Choose your favorite animals to get sorted into an Academy house.

• Meet witches and wizards from Philly Improv Theatre at the "Magic Mayhem Sorcery Station."

• Cheer on racing rabbits during "Bunnies and Broomsticks."

• Watch the fully improvised show "School of Wheezes and Whimsy," which will pull from magical and mythical topics provided by area professors. This all-ages show will take place Friday night only, during a special addition of Dino Drafts.

All of the activities are free with museum admission, which can be purchased online for a discount or at the door. Those who decide to pay at the museum can get $2 off if they wear a costume to Wild Wizarding Weekend.

Wild Wizarding Weekend

Friday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 25
Beginning at 10 a.m. | Free with museum admission
Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University
1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, PA 19103

