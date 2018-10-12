More Events:

October 12, 2018

You can view J.K. Rowling's handwritten 'Harry Potter' manuscripts up close

A new exhibition, 'Harry Potter: A History of Magic' is open for a limited time

By Sinead Cummings
J.K. Rowling's handwritten "Harry Potter" manuscripts and drawings are on display in the U.S. for the first time.

Chestnut Hill's Harry Potter Festival is no more – it's now the Witches & Wizards Festival – but we do have some exciting news for local die-hard Potter fans.

For the first time, J.K. Rowling's handwritten "Harry Potter" manuscripts and drawings are on display in the U.S., and Philadelphians don't need to travel too far to see them.

Last week, the New York Historical Society in New York City debuted an exhibition, "Harry Potter: A History of Magic."

You can watch a super speedy look through the exhibit in the Instagram post below, but warning, it could make you dizzy.

The magical exhibition opened in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the U.S. publication of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The milestone anniversary occured in September.

"Harry Potter: A History of Magic," which was first on display in England, at the British Museum, includes 20 loaned items from J.K. Rowling (including manuscripts and drawings).

Also in the exhibit are Mary GrandPré's illustrations created for Scholastic's original editions of the novels – on display to the public for the first time – as well as costumes and set models from the Tony Award-winning play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

There's also a real-life bezoar stone, medieval descriptions of dragons and griffins and info on the origins of the sorcerer’s stone.

The exhibit will be on display through Sunday, Jan. 27. Timed-entry tickets for "Harry Potter: A History of Magic" can be purchased online.

"Harry Potter: A History of Magic"

Open through Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019
$6-$21 per person
New York Historical Society
170 Central Park West, New York, NY 10024

Sinead Cummings
