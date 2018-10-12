More Events:

October 12, 2018

Check out these 7 family-friendly Halloween events in Philly

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Halloween
Stock_Carroll - Halloween Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Halloween decorations in Philly.

It's almost Halloween and your kids are probably getting more and more excited for the holiday. If you're looking for a way to celebrate in Philly, we've got you covered.

Below are seven events sure to entertain both kids and parents this Halloween season.

RELATED: How to make your own 'Gritty' Halloween costume on a tight (or big) budget | Pennsylvania dominates list of best Halloween haunts in U.S.

Enjoy a Halloween festival on East Passyunk Avenue

During this "spooky Saturday" on East Passyunk Avenue, families can enjoy an afternoon out together.

For kids, there will be pumpkin painting, free treat bags, a costume contest, a scarecrow scavenger hunt, storytime and trick-or-treating. 

There will also be music, a costume contest for dogs, a craft fair and food and drink specials.

Saturday, Oct. 27
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend
By the Singing Fountain
East Passyunk Avenue and Tasker Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Rittenhouse Row stores, restaurants to welcome trick-or-treaters

All ages can dress up in costume to go trick-or-treating at the businesses by Rittenhouse Square Park on Saturday, Oct. 27. 

Places like Ben and Jerry’s, Lululemon, Shakespeare and Co., HipCityVeg, South Moon Under and more are participating. Just look for the orange sign with a black cat on it, indicating a trick or treat location.

Capital One Café will also have Halloween-themed storytime. The book "Pete the Cat: Five Little Pumpkins" will be read every hour, between noon and 3 p.m. After the story is finished, children are invited to decorate a pumpkin frame magnet to take home.

Saturday, Oct. 27
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend
Rittenhouse Row

Get into the Halloween spirit with the Philadelphia Orchestra

The whole family can enjoy a Halloween-themed concert at the Kimmel Center on Saturday, Oct. 27. The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform "spooktacular" classics. The performance will also highlight the Mexican traditions of Día de los Muertos, so expect to hear music from Disney's "Coco."

In addition to seeing musicians perform in costume, audience members are encouraged to show up in their Halloween best for a chance to win the Orchestra’s costume contest.

Saturday, Oct. 27
11:30 a.m. | $19-$33 per person
Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall

PumpkinFest offers plenty of family-friendly fun

Kids can enjoy trick-or-treating at dozens of businesses in the Headhouse District neighborhood during PumpkinFest. 

Also, there will be performances from the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, a magician, a hay bale maze, wagon rides, a costume contest and pumpkin decorating.

Saturday, Oct. 27
Noon to 5 p.m.
Historic Headhouse Shambles
Second and Lombard streets, Philadelphia, PA 19147

'The Glow' is a Halloween wonderland in West Fairmount Park

Check out thousands of jack-o'-lanterns at "The Glow." Some of the illuminated pumpkins' carvings will be recognizable figures, like movie stars, Disney characters, musicians and sports heroes. Other jack-o'-lanterns will create larger-than-life sculptures, including huge dinosaurs and a 30-foot-long pirate ship.

Weekends through Sunday, Oct. 28
Tickets start at $16
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA
(215) 642-0698

Take little trick-or-treaters to Boo at the Zoo this October

Kids are invited to dress up in a Halloween costume to go on a trick or treat safari. This year, admission to the zoo is only $10 for children (age 2 to 11) during Boo at the Zoo.

Saturdays and Sundays, from Oct. 13 through Oct. 28
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | $10 zoo admission for children
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Laurel Hill Cemetery invites families to picnic on the grounds

Laurel Hill Cemetery will host its annual family-friendly Halloween celebration on Sunday, Oct. 28. Families can pack a picnic, dress in costume and enjoy a fall day on the grounds. 

There will be a pumpkin patch, a costume parade and arts and crafts. This year, there will be hay rides through the cemetery, too.

Sunday, Oct. 28
1-3 p.m. | $5 per person
Laurel Hill Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Halloween Philadelphia Rittenhouse Shopping

Just In

Must Read

Food & Drink

Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings
Five places in Philly to indulge your pumpkin cravings

Courts

Montgomery County man faces up to 12 years in prison for 'menacing' mixed-race neighbors
Pam Margolis

Sixers

Joel Embiid dishes on sneaker free agency, his brother Arthur, and starting to eat vegetables
101118-JoelEmbiid-UnderArmour2

Eagles

Live updates/open thread recap: Eagles 34, Giants 13
101118_Wentz-scramble_usat

Eagles

NFL rumors: Eagles have best odds to land Le'Veon Bell; Bills coach addresses LeSean McCoy rumor
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Politics

Scott Wagner, GOP candidate for governor, says he’ll stomp on opponent Tom Wolf’s face 'with golf spikes"
Scott Wagner

Escapes

Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.