Check out these 7 family-friendly Halloween events in Philly

October 12, 2018
It's almost Halloween and your kids are probably getting more and more excited for the holiday. If you're looking for a way to celebrate in Philly, we've got you covered.
Below are seven events sure to entertain both kids and parents this Halloween season.
During this "spooky Saturday" on East Passyunk Avenue, families can enjoy an afternoon out together.
For kids, there will be pumpkin painting, free treat bags, a costume contest, a scarecrow scavenger hunt, storytime and trick-or-treating.
There will also be music, a costume contest for dogs, a craft fair and food and drink specials.
Saturday, Oct. 27
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend
By the Singing Fountain
East Passyunk Avenue and Tasker Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
All ages can dress up in costume to go trick-or-treating at the businesses by Rittenhouse Square Park on Saturday, Oct. 27.
Places like Ben and Jerry’s, Lululemon, Shakespeare and Co., HipCityVeg, South Moon Under and more are participating. Just look for the orange sign with a black cat on it, indicating a trick or treat location.
Capital One Café will also have Halloween-themed storytime. The book "Pete the Cat: Five Little Pumpkins" will be read every hour, between noon and 3 p.m. After the story is finished, children are invited to decorate a pumpkin frame magnet to take home.
Saturday, Oct. 27
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend
Rittenhouse Row
The whole family can enjoy a Halloween-themed concert at the Kimmel Center on Saturday, Oct. 27. The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform "spooktacular" classics. The performance will also highlight the Mexican traditions of Día de los Muertos, so expect to hear music from Disney's "Coco."
In addition to seeing musicians perform in costume, audience members are encouraged to show up in their Halloween best for a chance to win the Orchestra’s costume contest.
Saturday, Oct. 27
11:30 a.m. | $19-$33 per person
Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall
Kids can enjoy trick-or-treating at dozens of businesses in the Headhouse District neighborhood during PumpkinFest.
Also, there will be performances from the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, a magician, a hay bale maze, wagon rides, a costume contest and pumpkin decorating.
Saturday, Oct. 27
Noon to 5 p.m.
Historic Headhouse Shambles
Second and Lombard streets, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Check out thousands of jack-o'-lanterns at "The Glow." Some of the illuminated pumpkins' carvings will be recognizable figures, like movie stars, Disney characters, musicians and sports heroes. Other jack-o'-lanterns will create larger-than-life sculptures, including huge dinosaurs and a 30-foot-long pirate ship.
Weekends through Sunday, Oct. 28
Tickets start at $16
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA
(215) 642-0698
Kids are invited to dress up in a Halloween costume to go on a trick or treat safari. This year, admission to the zoo is only $10 for children (age 2 to 11) during Boo at the Zoo.
Saturdays and Sundays, from Oct. 13 through Oct. 28
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | $10 zoo admission for children
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104
Laurel Hill Cemetery will host its annual family-friendly Halloween celebration on Sunday, Oct. 28. Families can pack a picnic, dress in costume and enjoy a fall day on the grounds.
There will be a pumpkin patch, a costume parade and arts and crafts. This year, there will be hay rides through the cemetery, too.
Sunday, Oct. 28
1-3 p.m. | $5 per person
Laurel Hill Cemetery
3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132
