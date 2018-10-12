Check out these 7 family-friendly Halloween events in Philly

It's almost Halloween and your kids are probably getting more and more excited for the holiday. If you're looking for a way to celebrate in Philly, we've got you covered.

Below are seven events sure to entertain both kids and parents this Halloween season.

During this "spooky Saturday" on East Passyunk Avenue, families can enjoy an afternoon out together.



For kids, there will be pumpkin painting, free treat bags, a costume contest, a scarecrow scavenger hunt, storytime and trick-or-treating.

There will also be music, a costume contest for dogs, a craft fair and food and drink specials.



Saturday, Oct. 27

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free to attend

By the Singing Fountain

East Passyunk Avenue and Tasker Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148

All ages can dress up in costume to go trick-or-treating at the businesses by Rittenhouse Square Park on Saturday, Oct. 27.

Places like Ben and Jerry’s, Lululemon, Shakespeare and Co., HipCityVeg, South Moon Under and more are participating. Just look for the orange sign with a black cat on it, indicating a trick or treat location.

Capital One Café will also have Halloween-themed storytime. The book "Pete the Cat: Five Little Pumpkins" will be read every hour, between noon and 3 p.m. After the story is finished, children are invited to decorate a pumpkin frame magnet to take home.

Saturday, Oct. 27

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free to attend

Rittenhouse Row

The whole family can enjoy a Halloween-themed concert at the Kimmel Center on Saturday, Oct. 27. The Philadelphia Orchestra will perform "spooktacular" classics. The performance will also highlight the Mexican traditions of Día de los Muertos, so expect to hear music from Disney's "Coco."

In addition to seeing musicians perform in costume, audience members are encouraged to show up in their Halloween best for a chance to win the Orchestra’s costume contest.



Saturday, Oct. 27

11:30 a.m. | $19-$33 per person

Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall

Kids can enjoy trick-or-treating at dozens of businesses in the Headhouse District neighborhood during PumpkinFest.

Also, there will be performances from the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, a magician, a hay bale maze, wagon rides, a costume contest and pumpkin decorating.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Noon to 5 p.m.

Historic Headhouse Shambles

Second and Lombard streets, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Check out thousands of jack-o'-lanterns at "The Glow." Some of the illuminated pumpkins' carvings will be recognizable figures, like movie stars, Disney characters, musicians and sports heroes. Other jack-o'-lanterns will create larger-than-life sculptures, including huge dinosaurs and a 30-foot-long pirate ship.

Weekends through Sunday, Oct. 28

Tickets start at $16

5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA

(215) 642-0698

Kids are invited to dress up in a Halloween costume to go on a trick or treat safari. This year, admission to the zoo is only $10 for children (age 2 to 11) during Boo at the Zoo.

Saturdays and Sundays, from Oct. 13 through Oct. 28

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | $10 zoo admission for children

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Laurel Hill Cemetery will host its annual family-friendly Halloween celebration on Sunday, Oct. 28. Families can pack a picnic, dress in costume and enjoy a fall day on the grounds.

There will be a pumpkin patch, a costume parade and arts and crafts. This year, there will be hay rides through the cemetery, too.

Sunday, Oct. 28

1-3 p.m. | $5 per person

Laurel Hill Cemetery

3822 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19132



