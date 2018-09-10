More Events:

September 10, 2018

'The Glow' is a Halloween wonderland in West Fairmount Park

Check out thousands of jack-o'-lanterns at this family-friendly attraction

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Halloween
Pumpkins at The Glow Courtesy of/CJM Public Relations

Pumpkins at "The Glow" in Fairmount Park.

"The Glow: A Jack O'Lantern Experience" will return to Philly this October, leading up to Halloween. Five thousand hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns will illuminate a short trail through West Fairmount Park. 

The family-friendly attraction will be open on weekends from Thursday, Oct. 8, through Sunday, Oct. 28.

RELATED: Freeform expands Halloween lineup to 31 nights | There will be a petting zoo at Rittenhouse Square to celebrate new "Billy the Goat"

"We have a team of more than 15 artists, carvers and producers who've been working year-round to create this magical event sure to captivate audiences of all ages," said Shannon Donnelly, vice president of "The Glow."

Some of the illuminated pumpkins' carvings will be recognizable figures, like movie stars, Disney characters, musicians and sports heroes. Other jack-o'-lanterns will create larger-than-life sculptures, including huge dinosaurs and a 30-foot-long pirate ship.

This year, there will be a special tribute to the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl champions, as well.

Courtesy of/CJM Public Relations

Check out jack-o'-lantern dinosaurs that stand up to 16 feet tall at “The Glow.”

Also at the family-friendly attraction, there will be fall food, a pumpkin patch and pumpkin-carving demonstrations.

Tickets for "The Glow" start at $16; parking is free. It typically takes 30 to 45 minutes to walk the trail. Find the Halloween attraction next to the Mann Center, on Parkside Avenue.

"The Glow: A Jack O'Lantern Experience"

Weekends from Thursday, Oct. 4, through Sunday, Oct. 28
Tickets start at $16
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA
(215) 642-0698

